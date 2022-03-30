Decades of regret inspire powerful short film

Don’t let its brevity fool you. The 35-minute-long 2021 documentary “When We Were Bullies” (8 p.m., HBO) will be hard to forget. It blends humor and pathos, memory and insight in creative ways.

In the opening scenes, filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt returns to his Brooklyn elementary school and attempts to scale its forbidding iron fences. Older than he’d care to admit, he’s comically inept as a second-story man. He’s drawn there by painful memories of a bullying incident that happened some six decades back, a rather savage outbreak of feral childhood cruelty he had helped instigate.

During the course of the short film, he telephones as many of his still-living classmates as he can reach. Some don’t know what he’s talking about, but a surprising number recall the moment in detail and share his sense of remorse. In an oddly comic touch, he juxtaposes the voices of these senior citizens over their class photo headshots from 1965.

In its funny, haunting way, “Bullies” touches on the remarkable bonds of elementary school classmates, the very first people some of us encounter outside of our families and often the first friends we make.

In addition to its probing questions about the nature of memory, empathy and childhood, “Bullies” can be appreciated for its artful economy. Rosenblatt literally animates the film with a handful of surviving class pictures and uses archival educational and industrial footage to discuss general ideas about childhood and bullying.

There’s really only brief snippets of original footage, including the opening fence climb, a failed attempt to document a class reunion and an interview with his fifth grade teacher, now in her 90s, living in a senior center in the Bronx. While kind, she remains firmly in teacher mode when considering his obsession and his project. She has no recollection of the incident, suggesting it’s important to Rosenblatt “because it happened to YOU.” She’s even more frank when he says he’s making a film about the fateful afternoon. “That might be tedious,” she suggests.

“When We Were Bullies” was nominated for a 2021 Academy Award in the category of Documentary Short. This isn’t Rosenblatt’s first documentary rumination on the subject of male violence and cruelty — his 1994 short film “The Smell of Burning Ants” can be streamed on Kanopy.

• Host and designer Kim Wolfe helps homeowners escape renovation nightmares in the new series “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” (8 p.m., HGTV).

• Streaming on Discovery+, the documentary “Queen of Versailles Reigns Again” returns to the subject of a hit 2012 documentary, a symbol of housing excess, poor self-awareness and ghastly choices in decor and other more intimate forms of reconstruction.

• Marcel and Blake collaborate on a liver transplant on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• “Nature” (7 p.m., PBS, r) explores the behavior of squirrels.

• A cyber attack inspires old-school innovation on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A natural disaster floods the wards on “Good Sam” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A team exercise doesn’t seem quite right on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) presents “24 Months That Changed the World,” a survey history of the COVID-19 crisis.

Tom Hanks stars as a mob hitman in the 2002 adaptation of the graphic novel “Road to Perdition” (6 p.m., Showtime). Directed by Sam Mendes, “Road” marks Paul Newman’s final big screen appearance and a rare departure from Hanks’ “nice-guy” casting.

A million-dollar prize remains at stake on “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A wedding venue crisis on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Fire Meta can’t be pinned down on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... A Valentine’s Day dance disappointment on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Celebrities compete on “Beyond the Edge” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Eric Stonestreet hosts “Domino Masters” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Going all-out for Halloween on “The Connors” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Dennis needs Nicky’s help on “Kung Fu” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Salsa lessons on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Sienna Miller, Roman Reigns and Mimi Webb on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Jeff Foxworthy and Brooke Colucci visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

