The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Intrinsic value

<strong>Q:</strong> How can I determine a company’s intrinsic value? <strong>— C.W., Columbus, Ohio</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> You correctly understand while a stock’s price reflects its current market value, its intrinsic value is what each share is truly worth. There’s no universally agreed-upon intrinsic value, though: It all depends on factors such as estimates of future earnings and growth rates — and on which factors you use. Savvy stock analysts often will disagree on a stock’s intrinsic value.

If you can estimate an intrinsic value for a stock, you might consider buying shares if the current price seems well below that value or selling if it’s well above it.

Note simply hanging on to great stocks for many years through ups and downs also can be enormously profitable.

<strong>Q:</strong> If my 401(k) account doesn’t offer any index funds and I want to invest in one, what should I do? <strong>— P.L., Watertown, Wis.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Index funds are great choices for most of us, as they require little work from investors and they often outperform many respected mutual funds. Start by contacting your company’s 401(k) administrator to ask they add an index fund or two.

Then, move on to Plan B, investing in index funds on your own, through your brokerage or the websites of mutual fund companies. Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard, among many other brokerages, offer a variety of low-fee index funds.

Exchange-traded funds often track various indexes, too, and they trade similar to stocks, so you can invest in them through a brokerage account. Some to consider include the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) or the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND).

Fool’s school

Women and money

Similar to men, women need to be saving and investing for their futures. In fact, it’s arguably even more vital for women: For one thing, women, in general, have earned less, and many leave the workforce for a few years to raise children or care for others. Also, women tend to live longer than men, so whatever nest eggs they amass will need to support them for longer.

But most people, no matter their gender, never have learned much about investing, and many are intimidated by the stock market. Women actually have an edge there, though: The folks at Fidelity Investments studied the performance of 5.2 million customer accounts between 2011-20 and found women’s accounts had returns 0.4 percent higher than those of men.

Women (and others) who want to invest long-term money in stocks should know it’s not rocket science. In fact, anyone can invest effectively in the simplest of ways: Park long-term dollars (those you won’t need for at least five, if not 10, years) in a low-fee, broad-market index fund, such as one that tracks the S&P 500 or the entire U.S. or world stock market.

During long periods, the stock market has grown by an annual average of close to 10 percent. Even if you average only 7 percent annual growth, socking away $10,000 annually in the overall market for 25 years can get you to more than $675,000.

Everyone would do well to read up on personal finance and retirement topics. The average monthly Social Security retirement benefit was recently just $1,661, for example, but there are ways to beef up your future benefits if you know what to do.

About 16 percent of all women 65 and older are living at or below poverty level, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Don’t let yourself become part of that statistic. Start learning at Fool.com and Finra.org/investors/personal-finance. (Share this article with anyone you know, of any gender, who could use a pointer toward financial independence.)

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots to 1930, when three cranberry growers formed a cooperative organization. Their first product was a jellied cranberry sauce. Within a few years, they were the first to produce cranberry juice drinks; these are still my most popular offerings. I provided cranberry products to front-line troops in World War II, and in the 1960s, I developed juice blends and lower-calorie juices. Today, I encompass more than 700 cranberry-growing families (with an average family farm size of 18 acres) in North and South America, and I am the world’s largest maker of cranberry products. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1853, when my founder (and namesake) debuted the first safety elevator. (Before safer elevators, the top floors of buildings cost the least in rent because elevator failures sometimes killed people.) I was bought by United Technologies in 1976 and then spun off in 2020. Today, based in Farmington, Conn., I’m the world’s premier elevator and escalator maker. I sport a market value recently about $33 billion, and rake in more than $14 billion annually. I employ about 70,000 people, transport 2 billion passengers daily and maintain more than 2 million units worldwide. Who am I? (Answer: Otis Worldwide)

The Motley Fool take

Value in vaccines

Late 2019 was a great time to buy shares of the biotech stock Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA): The stock has soared more than 600 percent since then. But right now might be an even better time to invest in it.

For one thing, Moderna is a less risky proposition now, with its mRNA technology proven to work and its coronavirus vaccine generating billions of dollars in revenue and profit. It’s working on testing an mRNA influenza vaccine and a pan-respiratory vaccine, too.

There’s even more to Moderna than that, though. Many of Moderna’s programs have made it to late-stage development. Several candidates — excluding those in the coronavirus program — are in phase 2 studies or further along. Moderna recently began phase 3 trials for a cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine and a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine. Both could become blockbuster sellers.

Moderna is close to becoming a multiproduct company, and there’s a good chance it will keep generating revenue from coronavirus vaccines for years to come. It has 44 programs in development; not all will make it to market, but if even a handful do, that can keep the company growing in value.

Meanwhile, Moderna’s stock was recently down some 70 percent from its 52-week high, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings ratio in the single digits. That should pique the interest of long-term investors. (The Motley Fool has recommended Moderna.)