NCAA Men's Basketball National Tournament

FRIDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

WEST REGION

DUKE 78, CAL STATE FULLERTON 61

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Duke began retiring Hall-of-Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament with minimal stress, beating Cal State Fullerton 78-61 on Friday night.

Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils (29-6), who jumped to a double-digit lead in the first 4 1/2 minutes and remained in control throughout. Duke led by 10 at halftime and pushed the margin to 20 midway through the second half.

The West Region’s No. 2 seed had five players score in double figures while playing its neighboring state, backed by vocal sections of fans eager to be part of what they hope will be Krzyzewski’s six-game run to title No. 6. Next up: Michigan State.

MICHIGAN STATE 74, Davidson 73

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Joey Hauser scored a career-high 27 points and Michigan State edged Davidson 74-73 on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament’s first round.

A.J. Hoggard added 14 points for the Spartans (23-12), the West Region’s No. 7 seed. They had to wrestle away control of a tight game in the second half and then hang on against a desperate comeback push in the final seconds.

NOTRE DAME 78, ALABAMA 64

SAN DIEGO — Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and 11th-seeded Notre Dame recovered from a grueling First Four win and late-night flight to beat sixth-seeded Alabama.

Ryan, a senior guard, was 10 of 13 from the field and made a career-best seven of his nine tries from beyond the arc for Notre Dame (24-10), which beat Rutgers in double overtime Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio, to earn a trip to San Diego.

The Irish will face Texas Tech on Sunday.

SOUTH REGION

OHIO STATE 54, LOYOLA CHICAGO 41

PITTSBURGH — E.J. Liddell scored 16 points, Big Ten Freshman of the Year Malaki Branham added 14 and seventh-seeded Ohio State shut down 10th-seeded Loyola Chicago from start to finish.

The Buckeyes (20-11) advanced to play Villanova on Sunday while preventing another March run by the Ramblers (25-8), who shot 27 percent (15 of 56) from the floor.

Braden Norris led Loyola with 14 points, but star Lucas Williamson endured perhaps his worst game of the season. The winningest player in program history finished with four points on 1-of-10 shooting and committed three turnovers as Loyola fell in the first round after reaching the Sweet 16 last season and the Final Four in 2018.

EAST REGION

PURDUE 78, YALE 56

MILWAUKEE — Jaden Ivey raced his way to 22 points and Zach Edey controlled the action inside, helping Purdue overpower Yale.

Ivey, one of the fastest players in college basketball, went 3 for 6 from 3-point range and 7 for 9 at the free-throw line in 27 minutes. The 7-foot-4 Edey made the most of his size advantage against the Ivy League champion Bulldogs, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes.

No. 3 seed Purdue (28-7) won its NCAA opener for the fourth time in its last five tournaments. Next up is Texas in the second round Sunday.

MIDWEST REGION

WISCONSIN 67, COLGATE 60

MILWAUKEE — The No. 3 Badgers were given all they could handle by the No. 14 Raiders, who led for portions of the second half before Big Ten Player of the Year Jonathan Davis powered Wisconsin to victory with a game-high 25 points in front of a cozy crowd in Milwaukee.

The Badgers will face No. 11 Iowa State on Sunday.

Thursday’s HIGHLIGHTS

EAST REGION

SAINT PETER’S 85, KENTUCKY 79 (OT)

INDIANAPOLIS — Tiny Saint Peter’s took down basketball royalty Thursday night, getting 27 points from Daryl Banks III in an 85-79 overtime victory against second-seeded Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Peacocks became the 10th No. 15 seed to win a first-round game since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985 and handed Kentucky its first opening-round loss under coach John Calipari.

Saint Peter’s (20-11) moves on to face Murray State in Saturday’s second round in the East Region.

SAINT MARY’S 82, INDIANA 53

PORTLAND, Ore. — Logan Johnson scored 20 points and fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s took advantage of No. 12 seed Indiana’s grueling recent schedule.

Tommy Kuhse added 19 points and six assists for the Gaels (26-7), who will play UCLA in the second round.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 12 points for Indiana (21-14), which arrived in Portland on Wednesday morning after an all-nighter because of flight delays from Dayton after its First Four victory against Wyoming.

SOUTH REGION

MICHIGAN 75, COLORADO STATE 63

INDIANAPOLIS — Freshman Frankie Collins provided the spark Michigan needed in a turbulent year for the Wolverines and coach Juwan Howard, helping the 11th-seeded Wolverines rally from a 15-point deficit to beat sixth-seeded Colorado State.

Collins, pressed into the starting lineup because starting point guard DeVante’ Jones was out with a concussion, had season highs of 14 points, six rebounds and 31 minutes.

Big man Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Eli Brooks had 16 points and Caleb Houstan added 13 for the Wolverines (18-14), who will face third-seeded Tennessee in the second round Saturday.

MIDWEST REGION

RICHMOND 67, IOWA 63

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jacob Gilyard scored 24 points, Tyler Burton added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 12 seed Richmond leaned on its experience to defeat Big Ten tournament champ Iowa.

Nathan Cayo also had 15 points, including a couple of big baskets down the stretch, as the Atlantic 10 Tournament champ Spiders (24-12) improved their NCAA tourney record against fifth-seeded teams to 4-0. They will next face the region’s No. 4 seed, Providence.

Keegan Murray scored 21 points and Patrick McCaffery added 18 for the Hawkeyes (26-10), who were unable to carry over the momentum of winning four times in four days at the Big Ten tournament last weekend.