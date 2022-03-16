The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Stocks rising and falling

<strong>Q:</strong> Why do stock prices go up and down from day to day? <strong>— K.W., Hendersonville, N.C.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> During the long run, a company’s stock price generally will rise or fall in accordance with changes in the value of the company’s underlying business. As Netflix, for example, adds more subscribers and rakes in more money, its share price will rise.

From day to day, though, stock prices fluctuate based largely on what investors think the stock is worth. They might react to a variety of developments, such as the company reporting a strong (or weak) quarter; its management changing; being upgraded (or downgraded) by a Wall Street firm; it launching new products or services; the company acquiring another company or being acquired; being involved in a scandal; signing (or losing) a big contract; or changes in supply or demand for its offerings.

Sometimes stocks will rise (or fall) on rumors or simply on investor enthusiasm — perhaps because many other stocks are rising. Aim to be a long-term investor, and don’t pay too much attention to short-term moves.

<strong>Q:</strong> What books will give me a solid grasp of the energy industry and its history? <strong>— N.O., Kalamazoo, Mich.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Try Daniel Yergin’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, “The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money & Power” (Free Press, $24), which was followed by “The Quest: Energy, Security, and the Remaking of the Modern World” (Penguin, $22) and recently, “The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations” (Penguin, $22).

Also good are “Energy: A Human History” (Simon & Schuster, $22) by Richard Rhodes and “Energy and Civilization: A History” (The MIT Press, $20) by Vaclav Smil.

Fool’s school

Time to refinance?

Interest rates are poised to rise soon, so if you’re considering refinancing your mortgage, you might want to act quickly.

Refinancing involves getting a new mortgage, which pays off your previous loan and leaves you with new, typically lower, monthly payments to make. A rule of thumb is when prevailing interest rates are at least a percentage point lower than the current rate on your mortgage (such as 4.25 vs. 5.25 percent), it’s worth looking into whether refinancing is a good move for you.

You can refinance through your current lender, and that can make the process easier — but you don’t have to. Shop around to see which lender will offer you the best rate.

One option is to take another kind of loan. For example, if you have a 30-year mortgage, you might refinance into a 15-year one in order to pay off the loan sooner and pay less in total interest. Payments are higher with shorter-term loans, but if interest rates have fallen, they might not be too much higher than what you were paying.

Refinancing isn’t free — as you’ll be taking on a new home loan, there will be closing costs and other fees to be paid. Make sure that you plan to stay in the home at least long enough for the total cost of refinancing to be worth it. For example, if refinancing costs $3,000 and your monthly payments will be $200 lower, divide $3,000 by $200 and you’ll get 15, which means you’ll break even in 15 months.

Some people pursue a “cash-out” refinancing, where they take out a new loan for more than they owe on their home. That gives them extra cash, which they may need or want. But be careful with cash-outs because a bigger loan can mean bigger monthly payments — and if home values fall, you might end up owing more than your home is worth, which can make it harder to sell.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1853, when my founder (and namesake) debuted the first safety elevator. (Before safer elevators, the top floors of buildings cost the least in rent because elevator failures sometimes killed people.) I was bought by United Technologies in 1976 and then spun off in 2020. Today, based in Farmington, Conn., I’m the world’s premier elevator and escalator maker. I sport a market value recently about $33 billion and rake in more than $14 billion annually. I employ about 70,000 people, transport 2 billion passengers daily and maintain more than 2 million units worldwide. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1984, when a University of Texas student (my namesake) founded me with $1,000, aiming to make personal computers. I went public in 1988, started selling PCs online in 1996 and by 2001 was the world’s No. 1 computer systems provider. In 2013, I was taken private in a leveraged buyout — only to go public again in 2018. (In 2016, with partners, I bought the IT giant EMC for a whopping $67 billion.) I recently sported a market value of about $40 billion and rake in more than $100 billion annually. Who am I? (Answer: Dell Technologies)

The Motley Fool take

Biotech promise

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) is a major biotech enterprise, with $7.6 billion in revenue last year, led by its blockbuster Trikafta. Vertex already commands a monopoly in treating the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis, and it has plenty of room for growth in the CF market by winning approvals for younger age groups and by securing additional reimbursement deals.

The company and a partner, CRISPR Therapeutics, plan to file for regulatory approvals of their CTX001 gene-editing therapy in treating blood disorders later this year. CTX001 could add another non-CF blockbuster to Vertex’s lineup.

Vertex is advancing its experimental drug VX-147 into late-stage testing in treating APOL1-mediated kidney disease. COO Stuart Arbuckle said in the company’s fourth-quarter conference call VX-147 “represents a multibillion-dollar opportunity” for Vertex. And there’s more: Vertex expects to soon report results from a phase 2 study of VX-548 in treating acute pain. The company also has high hopes for its Type 1 diabetes program and believes it could have a functional cure for the disease on the way.

With a relatively low recent forward-looking price-to-earnings ratio near 16, and its growth prospects in CF and other indications, this stock could be a big winner. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics.)