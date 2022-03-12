Blinded by the lights

<strong>Q:</strong> Are headlights on cars and trucks getting brighter or am I just getting older? Some makes and models seem brighter than others, including most pickup trucks. <strong>— J.O., Plymouth, Minn.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Not only are we getting older, automobile lights are getting brighter. With my apologies to Manfred Mann, we may soon see some relief from being “blinded by the light (revved up like a deuce another runner in the night).” On Feb. 15, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a final rule allowing automakers to install adaptive driving beam headlights on new vehicles. NHTSA says that the adaptive beam is particularly useful for distance illumination of pedestrians, animals and objects without reducing the visibility of drivers in other vehicles.

<strong>Q:</strong> I live in a rural setting south of the Twin Cities in Minnesota. I am questioning the legality of unlicensed recreational vehicles using local streets and local highways. Often, I witness golf carts or ATV type recreational vehicles on city streets. I am disturbed by this because of safety issues. They are often slow moving and do not have other safety tools like side mirrors or seat belts. I take issue with the fact that these vehicles do not have a license plate, indicating they pay for the use of our streets like the rest of us. <strong>— C.Q., Kenyon, Minn.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> According to NHTSA, golf carts and similar vehicles that don’t exceed 20 mph top speed may be driven on public roads, with approval by the local town’s regulations. If they can go over 20 mph, they are required to meet federal motor vehicle laws. According to Kenyon city code, “… motorized golf cart[s] and electric or gas-powered vehicles with four wheels used primarily for light terrain slow moving operation that is (sic) equipped with a rearview mirror and a windshield” are legal. But you must first obtain a permit.

<strong>Q:</strong> Since we purchased our 2016 MKX we have had an issue with the rear door (storage/trunk) auto closure sensor that allows you to place your foot in a position under the back tailgate area that automatically opens and closes the door. Many times, we accidentally place our foot under the door while we are placing or removing items such as groceries and the door begins to lower without any warning sounds and will not stop until it hits something or someone. We have been to our Lincoln dealership and have asked repeatedly to stop the sensor. Someone should be able to either remove it or deactivate it. <strong>— J.A., Pompano Beach, Fla.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> You can enable or disable the power liftgate feature using the message center. But the button on the dash and the button on the key fob will continue to work. Check the message center section of your owner’s manual.

<strong>Q:</strong> I am a 92-year-old woman and drive my Toyota Corolla 1,000 miles a year just locally for shopping. I took my car to the Toyota dealership for an oil change and inspection, and they informed me that the brake pads, brake fluid level and master cylinder need replacing at a cost of $99.95 and $149.95 with rotors resurfaced. I am really stressed as a result. My mileage is currently 5,400 on my 2016 Toyota Corolla. Can you please tell me if I really need to do this? — S.B., Chicago

<strong>A:</strong> This is the kind of excrement that gives honest, hardworking mechanics a bad name. No, I don’t think you need that stuff.