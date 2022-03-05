No sign of oil leak

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2014 Honda Civic with 32,000 miles. During a routine maintenance, the dealer told me they spotted a leak in the rear breather cover and that it would be $650 to repair. I wanted a second opinion as the oil level was not low and I had not noticed any oil leaks on my garage floor or in my driveway. Later, another dealer noticed this same leak and another one and quoted just over $1,100 to repair both. The thing is, the level does not go down and I see no evidence of leaks in my garage or driveway. I can accept that the leak(s) is there, but does it need to be repaired? <strong>— J.F., Coralville, Iowa</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The plate, on the back of the engine may leak, or rather, ooze oil. It is not uncommon. If you see no oil on your garage floor, the leak is minor. To fix it, the cover must be removed and resealed. Sounds easy but is very labor intensive. Continue to monitor the dipstick and if the level drops or there are drops on the floor, consider the fix.

<strong>Q:</strong> You stated it costs $20-$40 per week to charge an electric vehicle at home. Don’t you mean per month? <strong>— J.C., Warrenville, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Oops. Yup. I must have been thinking about my fee for writing the column.

<strong>Q:</strong> My wife and I are extreme car buffs, and we have a million questions to ask you. We own a 2020 Genesis G80 in Havana Red with a 3.3-liter turbo engine. I want to buy the highest octane fuel and she wants to buy the low-octane fuel. Since cost is not an issue, because we don’t drive the car that much, what are the advantages and disadvantages of buying the high-octane fuel? Again, cost is not an issue. One question down and 999,999 to go. <strong>— J&G. J., Chicago</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> I’m your man and will answer all of your questions at $1 each — after this one which is gratis. Unless your car specifies high-octane fuel, the biggest benefit to buying premium gasoline is to the oil company. You are guaranteed to waste money. Both grades have about the same energy content, but high-octane gas allows for high compression engines, which could be damaged by pre-ignition. We call that engine knock.

<strong>Q:</strong> My friend has a 2004 Lexus 300 with 37,000 miles on it in pristine condition. She is a mature woman who obviously does not drive much. I bought her a trickle charger as her battery drains if she does not drive weekly. I also bought her a new battery a few months ago, but the problem still happens if the charger is not hooked up. The dealer just said that happens and to use the car more frequently. However, even her 1- to 2-mile round trips weekly do not charge the battery sufficiently. Are there any other solutions except for me going over, hooking up her charger, and removing it a day later, as she is not comfortable doing so? <strong>— J.F., Tinley Park, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> First, get rid of the trickle charger and get a smart battery maintainer. A smart charger will neither overcharge nor damage the battery. You can leave it attached until the next time the car is needed, And then install an electrical connector in the wires between the charger and battery. Allow the connector to pass through the grill and she can unplug it just like removing the charger from her smartphone. Most auto parts stores have a simple two-wire connector in the trailer hitch aisle.