John C. Reilly is irresistible in 'Winning Time'

Before HBO series became prestigious and important, they were fun. Old TV series and movies about the Rat Pack and John Gotti didn’t set about revolutionizing television or making important historical statements, instead settling for fast-paced entertainment laced with the kind of language and adult content you couldn’t see on network or basic cable.

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (8 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA) marks a return to this breezy, slightly sleazy yet assured brand of entertainment. Directed by Adam McKay, it sets the tone from the outset. In the opening moments, millionaire Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly, “Walk Hard”) is seen in bed amid decadent decor offering a good-natured oration about his love of basketball. The subject of this lecture then is revealed to be a woman, much younger than himself, who might be a permanent guest at the Playboy Mansion, where our scene takes place. Breaking the fourth wall and addressing the audience directly, Buss tells us he’s on his way to buy the Los Angeles Lakers, a team that, similar to the NBA itself, has grown out of touch with the pop culture and lifestyle of the times. And those times are 1979.

McKay, and more to the point, Reilly, have a ball with the excesses of the period, from garish interiors and atrocious cars to insane clothes and great music.

An engineer by training and a Ph.D. to boot, Dr. Buss buys the Lakers from a snobby, clueless tycoon type who needs to liquidate assets to pay for his exorbitant divorce. Buss has the vision to see basketball — and the Lakers, in particular — could move from an afterthought on the sports page to the epicenter of hip celebrity culture. At first, stars would lend their cache to the Lakers, but soon they would need to be seen courtside to maintain their hip veneer.

His first move is to draft Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and promote him without detracting from his established stars, Norm Nixon (DeVaughn Nixon) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes). To underscore the goofiness of this series and its period, Kareem is first seen on the set of “Airplane,” delivering his lines in a wooden manner and acting like a prima donna. Jason Clarke feasts on the role of a thoroughly miserable Jerry West, a Lakers star who endured losses in six championship games against the Celtics, the team that, in 1978, has drafted Larry Bird (Sean Patrick Small).

An enormous cast includes Sally Field as Jessie Buss and Adrien Brody as Pat Riley. And those are just the Oscar winners. It’s hard to read the cast list and not smile. Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach. It’s as though everyone wanted to be in this miniseries. Audiences will see why.

McKay offers a playful mix of narrative tricks, including characters addressing the audience, funny graphics, pointed subtitles and montages. “Winning” has a loose feel. It has no problems being playful, funny and occasionally raunchy in all the ways his recent effort “Don’t Look Up” is not. But then again, that film is about the end of the world; “Winning” is merely about basketball, and those who see the sport and its culture at the center of their universe.

• Courteney Cox (“Friends”) and Greg Kinnear (“As Good As It Gets”) return to television in “Shining Vale” (9:20 p.m. Sunday, Starz, TV-MA), a curious blend of horror and comedy.

They play Pat and Terry Phelps, a couple who hit a bad patch after Pat was caught having an affair with a handyman. Given to depression and worried she’s following in the path of her mentally ill mother (Judith Light), Pat agrees to follow her too-cheerful husband, Terry, from Brooklyn to a huge estate in Connecticut. Little do they know its bargain price stems from a horrific history.

To make matters worse, Pat wrote a best-selling novel blending themes of female empowerment and old-fashioned smut. But a decade of writer’s block has taken its toll.

So, when Pat begins seeing spectral visions of former residents, among them Rosemary (Mira Sorvino), she can’t tell if she’s seeing ghosts, suffering pharmaceutical side effects or inheriting her mother’s psychosis. All this time, Terry puts on a happy face. Annoyingly so.

While trying to bend genres, “Vale” runs up against serious clashes in tone. Its half-hour running time suggests a sitcom, but its titles, music and writer’s block subplot evoke memories of “The Shining.” It doesn’t help that “Ghosts” on CBS has become one of the year’s major TV hits by playing its haunted house story strictly for laughs. And the fact Cox’s Pat is too often shrill, foul-mouthed and unpleasant only makes things worse.

Neither funny nor entirely scary, “Vale” is an interesting and ambitious failure. I expect most viewers quickly will decide to get the heck out of the house.

• A period-costume dating reality show, “The Courtship” (7 p.m. Sunday, NBC, TV-PG) blends elements of “The Bachelor” with “Bridgerton.” Help yourself.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• The 2022 Winter Paralympics (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• The Los Angeles Galaxy and Charlotte FC meet in MLS soccer (7 p.m., Fox).

• Having been kidnapped as a youth, a woman fights to keep her daughters out of the clutches of her ex in the 2022 shocker “Stolen By Their Father” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• A fast-talking New York real estate developer sets his sights on a Montana ranch and then falls for its fetching owner in the 2019 drama “A Summer Romance” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• A tycoon’s executive assistant discovers her boss wants more than good dictation in the 2020 shocker “Her Deadly Sugar Daddy” (7 p.m., LMN, TV-14).

• The Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

• Oscar Isaac hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Charli XCX.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Updates on Ukraine and COVID-19; a 13-year-old who doesn’t let blindness stop his competitive skiing.

• Eve hopes Helene can help find the 12 on “Killing Eve” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-MA).

• After a considerable hiatus, the Canadian medical drama “Transplant” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14) returns for a second season.

• Travis throws a party for the staff on “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

It’s hard to imagine a comedy being a blockbuster, a critical hit and nominated for 10 Academy Awards. Dustin Hoffman leads a superb ensemble including Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, Dabney Coleman, Bill Murray, Charles Durning, George Gaynes and Geena Davis in her screen debut, in “Tootsie” (7 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-MA), among the biggest hits of 1982.

SATURDAY SERIES

A hate crime on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Money woes on “Bull” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A bias crime claims a restaurateur on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Outward bound on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Endurance on “All American: Homecoming” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... Judy’s secret society on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Secrets can be murder on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Teddy’s naval gazing on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Cupid’s arrow on “March” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Good lawyers make good neighbors on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Blood on the auction block on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... New beginnings on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).