The Uber story; 'Killing Eve' staggers on

Television’s obsession with bratty billionaires continues with the limited series “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA).

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Travis Kalanick, the founder and face of the ride-sharing service Uber and a business and tech visionary who became one of many symbols of the smarts, swagger and buccaneering bravado that straddle the line between confidence and psychosis. His rise and fall are chronicled here, with Kyle Chandler (“Friday Night Lights”) as venture capitalist and mentor Bill Gurley; Elizabeth Shue as his down-to-earth mother, Bonnie; and Uma Thurman as Arianna Huffington, the journalist-turned-cyber publisher of the Huffington Post.

“Pumped” establishes its tone right off the bat, with Kalanick engaging a would-be employee in an abrasive interview, asking him repeatedly if he is a jerk. Actually, he doesn’t use the word “jerk” but instead a crude anatomical term unfit for a family newspaper — a word I wish I could use as shorthand to describe half of the characters on “Succession,” “White Lotus,” “Billions,” “The Gilded Age” and so many other money-obsessed melodramas.

Despite Kalanick’s “jerk” nature, “Pumped” is much more of a character study than a celebration of status. An investor who has gotten wealthy by knowing how to pick the right “unicorn,” Chandler’s Gurley is the perfect person to dissect and describe his protege’s strengths and weaknesses. He praises him for being “willing to run through walls” to succeed, then observes ruefully he “thinks everything is a wall.”

Ultimately, Kalanick emerges as a “disruptor,” someone who not only builds an empire but who takes pleasure in destroying a “legacy” industry with no regard for lives and livelihoods upended and destroyed.

Ultimately, Gordon-Levitt might be too pleasant and likable an actor to portray this particular specimen of Silicon Valley creature. While contemplating the disruptor mindset and what it has done to our economy, society and culture, it says something that the series’ title and much of the jargon Kalanick uses to inspire his team are not drawn from philosophy, books or business school. He appears to be channeling professional wrestlers, most specifically The Rock.

• “Killing Eve” (7 p.m. Sunday, BBC America, TV-14) enters its fourth and final season. Having begun so brilliantly, this series is at least two seasons beyond its expiration date.

The chemistry between psycho assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and her obsessive pursuer, Eve (Sandra Oh), has not so much diminished as it has grown entirely too familiar. Villanelle’s changes of scenery and costumes only offer new settings for the exotic homicidal outbursts we have come to expect.

It’s difficult to grow tired of Carolyn, the older and world-weary spy, played to perfection by Fiona Shaw. Kicked upstairs for some transgression, she’s now a cultural attache in some touristy backwater. Informed of her itinerary by a dutiful assistant while apparently sleeping at her desk, she bolts the room and informs him she probably won’t get to any of her assignments. “And if I do, I shan’t be sober.” Unlike much of “Eve,” Shaw’s Carolyn still manages to shock and delight.

• A bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) decides to flip the script when he discovers he’s really a bit player in an elaborate video game in the 2021 science-fiction comedy “Free Guy” (7 p.m. Saturday, HBO). The cast includes Jodie Comer, best known as Villanelle in “Killing Eve.”

For reasons well beyond my comprehension, “Free Guy” can be streamed on competing services, HBO Max and Disney+.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• The Portland Timbers host the New England Revolution in MLS soccer (7 p.m., Fox).

• Headlines inspire the 2022 shocker “Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• A Brooklyn woman inherits her family’s traditional Italian restaurant in the 2022 romance “Welcome to Mama’s” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• “Attenborough’s Global Adventure” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG) visits the Great Barrier Reef.

• The 53rd NAACP Image Awards (7 p.m., BET, TV-PG) unfold virtually, honoring more than 80 categories of achievement.

• The Reelz Channel contemplates the really big imponderables that keep too many of us up at night, with “I Love Lucy: The Unknown Story” (7 p.m.), followed by “Gilligan’s Island: The Unknown Story” (8 p.m.).

• The Milwaukee Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— John Mulaney hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest LCD Soundsystem.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): threats to America’s electrical grid; journalists held hostage; how hedge funds devoured American newspapers.

• The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (7 p.m., TNT and TBS) honor performances on screens large and small.

• “Unsung” (8 p.m., TV One, TV-14) recalls the music of the 1970s.

• Recent arrivals adjust to their new reality on “From” (8 p.m., Epix, TV-MA).

• An abusive entertainer receives street justice on “Law & Order” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• A bounty hunter’s first case goes awry on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• The family gathers for the launch of their resort, Zion’s Landing, on the season finale of “The Righteous Gemstones” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• “Somebody Somewhere” (9:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), about a Kansas woman’s uneasy return to her hometown, ends its first season.

CULT CHOICE

A frustrated Oldsmobile dealer (William H. Macy) hatches a ransom scheme that goes sideways in the Coen Brothers’ 1996 black comedy crime saga “Fargo” (8:45 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-14), co-starring Frances McDormand and Steve Buscemi.

SATURDAY SERIES

Separated at the border on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Two repeat episodes of “Dateline” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., NBC) ... Modern-day Robin Hoods on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme” (6 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... McCall collaborates with an art thief to restore a painting to its rightful owners on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Jack Frost nipping at their nose(s) on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Improving the baseball team on “All American: Homecoming” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... The case of the missing pot holder on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... An ambassador’s daughter, a social media influencer, vanishes on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A farewell to arms dealing on “The Endgame” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Those other sticky valentines on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Braggin’ in brass on “March” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... My old school on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A hacker blows agents’ cover on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).