Readers provide a timely answer

<strong>Q:</strong> This morning in your column was a question concerning a 2011 Acura RDX clock error. I believe it has a GPS navigation system. On Jan. 1, 2022, the GPS time reverted back to 2002. GPS time is calculated in epochs, starting from a known date and going forward 1024 weeks. If the RDX clock is 1 hour off, my recommendation is leave it. Doing a manual reset of the clock time does not work. Also, if the battery gets disconnected, the clock will really act crazy. My 2010 Crosstour clock is now 1 hour, 14 minutes slow. The clock should self-correct in August. <strong>— S.B., Colorado Springs, Colo.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Thanks to you, and other alert readers who pointed out this snafu. It slipped below — way below — my radar. This isn’t the first time I got a question about time to which I provided an untimely answer. I will try harder next time.

<strong>Q:</strong> I own a 2015 Hyundai Azera with 16,000 miles on it and used only for short trips. If I don’t drive it every day, it won’t start. I purchased a new battery in January 2020 when I started having trouble starting the car, but I still had trouble. I purchased a new battery in July 2021, but the problem still exists. I took the car to two different local car shops, and both said that something was draining the battery, but they could not find the problem. I charge the battery overnight and it starts the next morning. Whenever I jump it the car, it starts right away. <strong>— J.V., Downers Grove, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Tracking down a phantom battery drain can take time, lots of time. Typically, the mechanic will connect an ammeter to the battery and disable circuits one at a time until the meter indicates no current flowing. But that is only the beginning as locating the problem in the circuit is rather demanding. Care must also be taken not to remove power from any system that may disable a system or device modularly controlled. For instance, the power windows may no longer function when power is restored.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2008 GMC Canyon pickup truck., 3.7-liter Vortec engine. I am having an intermittent ignition problem that I can’t figure out. Once or twice a week, but not all the time, I turn the key to start the truck and get nothing. I have complete electrical otherwise — lights, horn, radio, clock, interior lights, etc. If I wait exactly 10 minutes, I turn the key and the engine starts. Is there some kind of relay switch, sensor or circuit breaker someplace that does not reset occasionally for some reason and keeps me from starting? I know this is an old vehicle, but it still runs great.

Any tips or insight you can give would be greatly appreciated. Love your column <strong>— R.F., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> As soon as you mentioned that the problem disappeared after 10 minutes, I had the clue I needed. General Motors’ Pass Lock anti-theft system disables the car for exactly 10 minutes if the wrong key is used or there is tampering. It may be poor communication between the key and the ignition switch. Often the problem is with the ignition switch, and replacing the switch is often the answer. But before you do anything, try your spare key.