KLASEY: Kankakee's great grandstand fire of 1921

On the morning of Thursday, July 21, 1921, the huge wooden grandstand at the Kankakee Inter-State Fairgrounds was the largest in the state of Illinois. By mid-afternoon of that same day, the enormous grandstand had become a smoking pile of ashes and charred beams.

“The massive 500-foot wooden structure went up like a piece of paper,” reported the Kankakee Daily Republican, “causing a loss of many thousands of dollars to the Fair Association and threatening other buildings in the north end of the city. Great excitement prevailed when the flames and smoke marking the end of the historical structure were seen from every part of the city and surrounding territory.”

Erected originally in the late 1800s, the grandstand had been extended in stages until it was approximately two football fields in length (some accounts give its length as 500 feet; others as 600), with wooden-plank bench seats that could hold more than 10,000 spectators. It stretched alongside the west straightaway of the fairgrounds’ oval racetrack. During the annual fair, races (both horse and automobile), circus acts, livestock judging, political rallies and other events took place in front of the grandstand on the track and its infield. In the early days of the air age, the infield served as a landing site for daredevil fliers presenting aerial acrobatics.

The fire was discovered about 1:30 p.m. by Karl Nelson, one of a crew of carpenters making floor repairs in the grandstand. “We were working at the south end,” he told the Republican, “when I saw fire blaze up at the north end, about 20 feet from the north end I think it must have been. I ran to see for sure where it was. Then I called to the other men to look out for fire and ran ... to call the fire department. It was only a few minutes when the fire was all over the building.”

The newspaper story noted, “When the firemen arrived and the hose was laid, there was no hope of saving the stand, which being made of wood and very dry, burned with prodigious rapidity. In less than 20 minutes after the flames were discovered, the roof had fallen in and the great area covered by the stand and buildings immediately adjacent was a sea of flames, so hot as to prevent even the firemen to approach very near.”

Burning debris from the grandstand fire was blown westward toward the adjoining McLaughlin-Mateer stone quarry, endangering the quarry’s tall wooden elevator building. “The firemen realized that the old elevator, while not a new and valuable building, if burned would endanger and make practically certain the destruction of several dwellings west of it,” the newspaper reported. A fire engine and its crew were sent to the quarry, and quickly extinguished small fires set by wind-blown firebrands.

Destruction of the grandstand occurred at an unfortunate time: Kankakee’s annual Inter-State Fair — exceeded in size and importance only by the Illinois State Fair — was scheduled to open in just 25 days, on Aug. 15. While smoke still rose from the destroyed grandstand, the fair’s longtime secretary, Illinois Gov. Len Small, declared, “go on with the fair.” The Inter-State Fair Association directors met and confirmed that the 1921 Fair would be held. E.A. Jeffers, the grandstand superintendent, “announced ... that a new grandstand would be erected and ready to receive visitors on the opening day,” noted the newspaper.

The Friday, July 22, edition of the Daily Republican informed its readers, “A gang of men started work today clearing away the charred remains of the old building,” explaining that while time did not permit erecting a permanent new grandstand by Aug. 15, “a temporary stand will be ready by the opening day to house safely and comfortably as large if not larger audience than the old stand ever held.”

Over the weekend, however, reality apparently overcame optimism. The front page of the Monday, July 25, Republican broke the news in large, bold type: “Kankakee Fair is Abandoned Because of Grandstand Fire.” Beneath that headline was a statement from the Fair Association. It read, in part:

“The Kankakee Interstate Fair suffered the severest setback in years, when the great grandstand on its grounds was totally destroyed by fire. This amphitheatre ... was absolutely indispensable to the success of the Fair. It was only from the grandstand that the great crowds attending this Fair were able to witness the races, to see the horses, the outdoor free circus and the aviation exhibits. ... Without it, there is no conceivable way in which the great crowds could be handled at the Fair.

“To erect a small, temporary, cheap building would be a loss of money, would not accommodate the public, and enable only a few to see the Fair. The building of an adequate, safe, large structure is impossible, as only three weeks remain before the opening of the Fair. ... Rather than holding a Fair which would not satisfy the public ... the board of Directors have ... with deep regret decided that there will be no Kankakee Inter-State Fair this year, and it is declared off.”

The Inter-State Fair resumed in 1922 with large crowds packing the seats of its new grandstand. A decade later, in 1932, the Inter-State Fair was held for the last time. Why did it come to an end?

Answer: Competition from the 1933 World’s Fair (“Century of Progress”) in Chicago, coupled with the deepening Great Depression, caused the 1933 Kankakee fair to be cancelled. Smaller, more traditional county fairs resumed in Kankakee in the late 1930s.