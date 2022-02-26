Kankakee PD's female officers discuss being part of department history

<strong>What does it mean to you to know that you are part of the team with the most females in the department’s history?</strong>

“It means that KPD is not afraid of change and continues to be diverse within the department. KPD is not closed-minded about having women on the force, and I greatly appreciate that. It means that we as a department will continue to grow.” <strong>— Natisha Brantley</strong>

“It is so exciting that our department has 10 wonderful and beautiful female police officers. Each one of us brings something different that the department needs. I’m not sure about anyone else, but I get excited when I get to work with other female police officers on my shift. It is comforting and makes the shift go by faster because I have someone that I can confide in and talk to about other things such as nail designs, fashion, kids, etc., and not just law enforcement! I try to encourage more females to pursue a career in law enforcement because females can assist in creating a wonderful relationship between the police and community. We also can do everything male officers can do. I am hopeful that more police departments will continue to increase the hiring of females and promoting more female police officers to higher ranks.” <strong>— Melvina Calvin-Edwards</strong>

“I consider myself lucky to be a part of such a diverse department that supports females in law enforcement. I’m excited to get to be a part of this department’s history and to continue to pave the path for more females to step up and do a job that isn’t necessarily the easiest.” <strong>— Jordan Coash</strong>

“I feel pretty proud of the department. It’s nice to see more women working in the field, adding more women creates a more diverse crew. I feel that the city has become more progressive over the years and I’m sure we will see that continue.” <strong>— Morgen Golden</strong>

“I know many female law enforcement officers throughout the state who are the only female within their department. I also know many departments that do not have one female law enforcement officer employed. I am proud that KPD is the local department with the most female law enforcement officers and I am glad to see more females applying at all departments.” <strong>— Lacie Harsy</strong>

“It is a great feeling to be a part of a department that has so many females.” <strong>— Caitlin Krull</strong>

“Being a part of the team with the most females in the department’s history gives me motivation to encourage others just like me. I want to inspire females to believe that they can achieve anything they put their minds to. We have a strong team of brave and determined women. I am so excited that my sisters in blue can continue to give it our all and make the changes that are needed to better our community.” <strong>— Jacqueline Mendez</strong>

“I am honored to be a member of the Kankakee Police Department. More so, I am honored to work side-by-side with the most female police officers our department has ever had. Together we will accomplish great things for Kankakee. It has only just begun!” <strong>— Jennifer Schoon</strong>

“I believe females bring a different perspective on policing and, in a city so diverse as Kankakee, it’s great to see how us as females have helped improve the city’s outlook on police.” <strong>— Carlee Small</strong>