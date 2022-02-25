Bourbonnais unveils its vision

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais residents will no longer have to imagine what the village’s proposed Community Campus will look like.

In February, village officials shared the final renderings for the $20 million project that will be a focal point for community events year-round on the grounds behind the village’s Community Center in the 700 block of Main Street NW.

Mayor Paul Schore said officials are hopeful to start the project this summer and it should take 12 to 18 months to complete.

“This is one of the biggest capital projects in the village’s history,” Administrator Mike Van Mill said, adding that the village worked to ensure it would have minimal impact on residents.

He said the project will be financed by municipal bonds as well as funds from the village’s three business districts and interest from the $32.1 million the village received selling its wastewater treatment system to Aqua Illinois.

“Something with these amenities will spur other economic development and we will see new growth,” he said at a design unveiling event. “New commercial, new residential. New business opportunities. We just see this as a catalyst. I like what someone here tonight said. ‘We went from a town to a village,’ and I like that term.”

Schore said, “If we’re going to grow we have to have the amenities. This is what this project is about.”

The village of Bourbonnais' Community Campus will feature:

• Two-sided, state-of-the-art performance stage

• Picturesque festival street pedestrian walkway and connected paths

• Splash pad water feature with family changing rooms

• Modern ADA-complaint playground with strategically selected equipment for all ages of development

• Casual sitting areas with firepits

"New commercial, new residential. New business opportunities. We just see this as a catalyst."

Mike Van Mill, village administrator