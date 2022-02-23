The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Dividends in funds

<strong>Q:</strong> When a stock in a mutual fund pays out a dividend, where does it go? <strong>— E.P., Spokane, Wash.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The stock dividend goes first to the mutual fund, which holds onto it temporarily. The fund then typically pays the total dividends received per share in a distribution to shareholders, generally quarterly or annually.

You often will be asked, when you first invest in a mutual fund, whether you want to receive dividend payments in cash or to have them reinvested in additional shares — or fractions of shares — of the fund. Reinvesting dividends is a great way to grow value faster.

<strong>Q:</strong> Can I claim a loss on some worthless shares of stock without selling them? <strong>— I.S., Dalton, Ga.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Yes, but the shares can’t just have fallen by 90 percent or more — they must truly be worthless in the eyes of the IRS, and you should be prepared to prove their worthlessness.

For tax purposes, you’ll treat the worthless stock as an asset you sold on the last day of the year for $0, and you’ll claim the loss on Form 8949. The form has two sections, for short-term losses (from assets held a year or less) and long-term losses (from assets held more than a year). You’ll need to classify your loss accordingly.

If your shares are nearly worthless, your brokerage might help you out by buying them from you for a pittance, just to close out your position. That way, you’ll have a realized loss you can claim on your tax return.

You can learn more about reporting losses (and gains) on your tax return at IRS.gov. Remember you can offset capital gains with your capital losses, thereby shrinking your tax bill.

Fool’s school

Earning more, spending less

Most of us work hard for our income, and increasing it can be a challenge. Fortunately, there are ways to generate income with relatively little work, and certain strategic actions can reduce your spending, leaving more money in your pocket. For example:

• Earn interest on your bank account or from bonds. It might not be all that significant these days, but it can be, once interest rates are higher.

• Buy shares of healthy and growing dividend-paying stocks, and you’ll receive regular infusions of cash. Those payouts tend to be increased periodically, too. And, ideally, the share prices themselves also will rise during time.

• Pay off high-interest-rate debt, such as that from credit cards. This won’t result in checks arriving in the mail, but it means you’ll be able to hold on to more of your money, as you won’t be making regular interest payments.

• Refinance your mortgage to lower your payments, which can free hundreds of dollars per month to be deployed into savings or investments.

• Own rental property, if you can. This income isn’t always as easy to earn as many people imagine, though; you might have to take care of maintenance and tenant issues, unless you pay a management company to do so for you.

• Try to make something that can be sold over and over, such as an e-book, an app, stock photos or a design people can order printed on T-shirts or mugs.

• If you’re retired, you might invest in fixed annuities, which can be a terrific source of dependable income. You do fork over a hefty sum to an insurance company first, but then checks can arrive regularly, even for the rest of your life. Taking out a reverse mortgage — a loan secured by your home — also can bring in regular payments.

Search online for “income ideas,” and you’ll find many more.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1946, when I was founded by a chemist. Inspired by paint can lids, he soon patented a double-sealed airtight lid, which he made from a plastic he created. My “Wonder Bowl,” an early flagship product, wasn’t the hit with homemakers it should have been until Ms. Brownie Wise was hired. She helped make me a household name, building a network of women to sell my wares via parties. Today, based in Orlando, Fla., and with a recent market value above $930 million, I hold more than 8,500 patents. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

Relatively few Americans know my name. (Until 2014, that name was Shuanghui International.) Based in Hong Kong, I own Asia’s largest animal protein company — and am the world’s largest pork producer, involved in everything from hog production and processing to packaged meats and pork-product distribution. In 2013, I bought U.S. pork giant Smithfield Foods, which traces its roots back to 1936. My brands now include Armour, Carando, Cook’s, Curly’s, Eckrich, Farmer John, Farmland, Gwaltney, Healthy Ones, Kretschmar, John Morrell, Margherita, Nathan’s Famous and Pure Farmland. I employ about 40,000 people in the United States and more than 100,000 globally. Who am I? (Answer: WH Group)

The Motley Fool take

Streaming profits

Streaming giant Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) has had quite the ride this year, including a recent stock price drop of some 43 percent from its 52-week high, in part because of concerns about slowing growth and increasing competition. But there’s still a lot to like about Netflix.

For starters, it remains the leader in streaming, with aggressive content spending, superb execution, global reach and economies of scale. The company’s fourth-quarter earnings report revealed subscribers remaining engaged, with low turnover.

Management also was confident enough to raise prices for U.S. and Canadian customers recently. Netflix has been able to raise prices in the past without much long-term damage to subscriber growth, reflecting considerable pricing power.

The company is returning to positive free cash flow, too. Netflix might have had positive free cash flow earlier, but it opted to spend vast sums developing its own original content. Management predicts positive free cash flow in 2022, and once it pays down debt to its target level, it can begin returning cash to shareholders via share repurchases.

Netflix’s stock might not look cheap, with a recent price-to-earnings ratio in the mid-30s, but that’s well below the five-year average of 133. With its earnings likely to grow by leaps and bounds in the coming years as Netflix continues to grow revenue faster than costs, it’s worth consideration. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Netflix.)