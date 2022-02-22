‘Eyesore’ on Route 50 gets major upgrade

Daily Journal staff report

The vacant Bourbonnais Township motel along Illinois Route 50 is undergoing an extensive and expensive renovation.

Red Roof Plus, one of the more recognizable names in overnight lodging, will be the new name on the former Route 50 Motel, at 1311 N. State Route 50, immediately north of the Denny’s restaurant. It’s now a 92-room, pet-friendly location.

Route 50 Motel had been vacant for about two years. It was purchased in 2021 by Praful “Paul” Somaiya under the limited liability corporation of APK Hospitality, which purchased the three-story property for $825,000 and is investing an additional $370,000 into the site, according to records from the Kankakee County Planning and Recorder of Deeds offices.

Renovations to the location include the installation of an elevator, a first-floor restaurant, repaving the parking lot and room renovations.

Somaiya noted the Bourbonnais Township location will be the third for the company as it also operates hotels in Downers Grover and Oak Brook. He noted the company specializes in distressed properties.

“There is definitely a demand for hotel lodging here. This property was too good of a deal to pass up. We saw an opportunity. This is a great area,” he said, noting there was no hiding the fact that the location was an “eyesore” when it was purchased.

He noted all 92 rooms — which are about 200 square feet — were basically gutted and rebuilt. Twenty-one rooms will offer jacuzzi tubs.

“There was nothing here that we kept. Everything here is brand new,” he said.

“We are right off the highway. We believe this property can be a gold mine,” he said. He noted many potential investors shied away from the location because it needed such extensive work.

He noted these are the properties his company specializes in.

“If we are going to do this, we are going to do it right,” he said.

He anticipates the location will employ 15-20.