Do I need power steering fluid?

<strong>Q:</strong> Recently I had my oil changed on my 2018 Honda Accord Touring and, on the receipt of services rendered, the power steering fluid box was crossed out. I assume that meant it didn’t apply. I researched a little and saw it has “electric” power steering. But I found conflicting info. One place said there is fluid, and it should be changed every 75,000 miles, but the owner’s manual doesn’t mention power steering fluid. <strong>— D.T., Palatine, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> There is no fluid. Instead of a hydraulic pump and fluid, there is an electric motor providing the assist.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2009 Chevy Cobalt that has the alloy wheels. I have lost two of the center caps on two of the wheels. I have seen other Cobalts in my area that are also missing a center cap. Just wondering if the caps tend to fall off over time or is someone stealing them off the car. <strong>— J.B., Allentown, Pa.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Wheel center caps commonly lose their grip over the years. They are not worth stealing. However, you can find replacement caps. If you shop around, you will find generic caps and others with logos such as BMW, Cadillac, American flags and more. They may not be a perfect fit, but you might be able to modify them. Wouldn’t it be cool if your car appears to have Maserati wheels?

<strong>Q:</strong> How much does it cost to recharge an electric car? I know it depends on the price of a kilowatt-hour, but I have never seen a comparison to a tank of gas, which depends on the cost per gallon. Is the industry purposely hiding this from us? <strong>— D.A., Lincolnwood Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The price per kilowatt-hour (KWH) is a major factor and many utility companies’ rates vary by time of day (e.g., lower at night) and even the time of year (e.g., higher in summer). Power companies may even offer special EV rates. It may cost $20-40 per week to charge a car. This does not include the price for a home charger and its installation. Rates per minute at public charging stations vary and usually include a connection fee. Compare your miles traveled and price per gallon of gas.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2021 Ram pickup with a V6 engine and an 8-speed transmission. It only gets 18 mpg on the highway. What can I do to increase mileage? <strong>— T.Z., Two Harbors, Minn.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The estimated, yes estimated, fuel economy is 19 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway. As they say, “your mileage may vary.” Do you religiously zero the fuel economy readout every time you hit the road? There are many other variables to consider. Do you carry an antique anvil collection? Do you have a lead foot? Is there a greater gravity in Minnesota? Do I have a good answer? No.

<strong>Q:</strong> My daughter has a 2017 Hyundai Elantra with aluminum rims. She has had to buy two rims recently at a cost of $600 each because the rims had gotten bent. Her dealer told her that she could not get steel rims for her car. I don’t think that is true. But I cannot prove it. Is that true? <strong>— J.D., Leesburg, Fla.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> If the car has 16-inch or 17-inch wheels, there are no steel replacements of which I am aware. There is an alternative to new wheels from Hyundai: reconditioned wheels. They are often about half the price of new ones.