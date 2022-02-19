As Olympics conclude, a night for 'There' and 'From'

History unfolds in half-hour dollops on “I Was There” (9:30 p.m. Sunday, History, TV-14). This 12-part nonfiction series takes viewers to some of the most dramatic (and randomly chosen) moments in history, from the Salem witch trials to the explosion of the Hindenburg, the Siege of Leningrad, the Chernobyl meltdown and Lincoln’s assassination.

“There” demonstrates the steady improvement of the history reenactment technique. Credible extras populate scenes as host Theo E.J. Wilson walks among them, providing background and details and explaining context forgotten from most history books. In the one episode made available for review, Wilson introduces the Salem witch trials as a social battle that began as a skirmish between two leading Salem families whose rivalry was fueled by a broken dam and flooded land, as well as a power struggle over the control of the local Puritan congregation. When a zealot preacher loyal to one family was appointed over the objections of the other, the seeds of the witch trials were sown.

Just who is Theo E.J. Wilson? He’s introduced here as neither historian nor actor, but the grandson of a Tuskegee Airman. Apparently, he’s handsome and looks good enough on television, and that, apparently, is enough.

Produced by ABC anchor and Clinton White House adviser George Stephanopoulos, “I Was There” is a 21st-century update of “You Are There,” a similar historical/educational series that was a staple of CBS radio and then television in the 1940s and ‘50s. Walter Cronkite was among its hosts.

That series put the audience, the “You” in a historical setting. Who is the “I” in “I Was There”? Is it a star turn for Wilson or a marketer’s recognition its audience can’t think beyond the first-person singular?

• “From” (8 p.m., EPIX, TV-MA) is here. While not based on a Stephen King work, this horror thriller reminds us of the prolific author’s influence.

“From” opens in a run-down tourist town, the kind that dried up about a generation or two ago when the interstates drew vacationers and traffic in a different direction. I always have loved such sad old places. They’re home to abandoned typewriter repair shops and fading and abandoned motels, places that still advertised the luxurious novelty of air conditioning and color television. I’ve seen them on the Lee Highway in the South, on state roads in the Great Smoky Mountains and in the Catskills in New York. I’m sure most states have their variations on these ghost towns.

But what if the ghosts don’t want to leave? “From” begins with a very simple and ominous premise: Everyone in town arrived there “from” somewhere else but discovered they could not leave. In addition to being stuck in a spot with no cell service, they must be inside with the windows nailed shut when the sun goes down because that’s when the dark forces from the surrounding forest descend.

Harold Perrineau (“Lost,” “Oz”) stars as the local sheriff, a slender reed of authority trying to keep this ragtag group of reluctant tourists from descending into anarchy or madness. Directed and executive-produced by Jack Bender (“Lost,” “Game of Thrones,” “Mr. Mercedes”), you might not want to get stuck in “From,” but it’s worth a loiter.

• In a 2014 standup routine heard around the internet, comedian Hannibal Buress asked patrons to “Google Bill Cosby and rape,” opening a floodgate of public revelations and denunciations on the fourth and concluding installment of “We Need to Talk About Cosby” (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

