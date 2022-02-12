Getting amped up over voltage

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2016 3.6-liter Cadillac with 18,000 miles. Lately, I’ve noticed that the voltage starts out at around 13-plus volts and works its way up to a little over 15 volts. It will lower a bit at stop lights. I’m experiencing no problems, but this seems to be something to check out. The car comes with an AGM battery, and I verified the dash reading matched my voltmeter. Older GM cars had a voltage regulator in the alternator, but I’m reading that some cars have the ECM control voltage. I don’t want to start throwing new parts at it before I find what’s causing this. -<strong>- W.T., Rolling Meadows, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Historically, alternator output has topped out around 14.7 volts. That was before computer systems, which now maintain a close watch on power demand. It is normal for output to vary and to go as high as 15 volts to keep the battery at optimum levels. AGM (absorbed glass mat) batteries often need a bit more charging oomph than typical lead-acid batteries with plates. Save your money. You may need it due to inflation.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2011 Dodge Charger R/T with AWD and 51,000 miles. I love this car and maintain it well. A couple of times recently during our snowy winter, I noticed that if the ABS kicks in at a stop, the brakes feel “squishy” for several minutes after that. I asked my mechanic recently to check it out. He could not reproduce the problem (of course!) and inspected my brakes, saying all looked OK. Any ideas or suggestions? <strong>— V.V., Lombard, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> If the anti-lock brake system (ABS) activates when coming to a stop, it is often a problem with one or more of the wheel speed sensors. The brake pedal may feel soft and may travel a bit farther than normal but returns to normal after a few applications. Since you only drive about 5,000 miles a year, rust may have built up between the wheel speed sensor and the pickup disturbing the signal. But don’t rule out the possibility that ice on the road surface could be the culprit in cold weather.

<strong>Q:</strong> We recently purchased a used 2017 Jeep Cherokee for our daughter. Jeep has a system called Uconnect and Sirius/XM guardian. We called Uconnect to register her car and set up both systems. We were told that they no longer provide service to 2017 Jeeps because they are 3G and now service is provided only to vehicles with 4G or 5G. We talked to the dealership where we bought the car. They found basically the same information we did. Everything on the radio system can be used except she cannot upload her own apps from her phone, she is unable to use nav, and we cannot get the phone app, nor can we get the Sirius/XM guardian for protection like OnStar. As it stands now the only thing we can think of is to replace the entire system with a CarPlay system. <strong>— J.F., Cortland, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Cassette tapes replaced vinyl records. CDs replaced cassettes. Thumb drives replaced CDs and internet services are replacing…. Second and third generation (2G and 3G) telephone service is no longer supported and, I believe, 3G from the last holdout (T-Mobile) won’t be supported after July 1, 2022. Yeah, it stinks. I even have a Sony Walkman that isn’t worth using as a paperweight. As for installing CarPlay, I must defer to an infotainment expert.