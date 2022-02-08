National hotel chain considering Kankakee project

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — A national hotel company is eyeing the East Court Street entrance into Kankakee as a site for a 60-90 room hotel, but the city does not want to stop there.

The city will spend $7,300 with New Berlin, Wis.-based Hospitality Marketers International, Inc., to complete what it labeled as a comprehensive hotel market study.

The concept behind the study is to determine what types, sizes and needs there are for hotel/motel lodging within Kankakee.

Mayor Chris Curtis said in early February that the study is likely to be completed within the next six months.

Regarding the potential for a hotel at the East Court Street interchange with Interstate 57, there has not been a lodging destination there since the Howard Johnson motel closed and then later, the Days Inn in the mid-1980s.

The mayor noted site work on the hotel could begin late this year, but more likely by spring 2023.

Curtis said the Hilton Garden Inn & Suites in south Kankakee continues to maintain strong business, which tells city leadership there is demand here for more lodging.

He said the feasibility study will lend guidance to future hotel and motel development, meaning where and how much the area can support.