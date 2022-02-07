Legislation would bring river tax credit to Kankakee

Downtown Kankakee will take help anywhere it can get it, and for the businesses that call it home, that help could be coming out of Springfield.

In an effort to bolster development in downtown Kankakee, State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, has introduced an amendment to existing legislation that would support investment in Kankakee.

Joyce’s proposed amendment to Senate Bill 3048 would create a River Edge Redevelopment Zone in Kankakee. Developers would receive what would be labeled River Edge Tax Credit for investment. The tax credit would be designed to help older river communities — specifically one such as Kankakee — in redevelopment of older properties.

This redevelopment zone already is in place for communities such as East St. Louis, Elgin and Peoria.

Joyce said in addition to Kankakee, Joliet is also seeking this zone so the two communities will be placed into a single amendment. He is not anticipating opposition to the amendment.

Basically, if a property owner is investing $10,000 into a qualifying project, they would receive a $2,500 tax credit, which would lower the ultimate investment.

“We have a real opportunity here, an unprecedented opportunity,” Joyce said, noting all the investment happening as a result of COVID monies coming into communities. “There are a lot of things that can happen.”

The legislation, Joyce noted, is aimed at encouraging investors to consider development in areas in need of a second chance. Kankakee’s downtown area has been greatly altered over the past many years going from a retail area to a business/office center.

If successful, the tax credit would be in place for 30 years. The legislation is expected to be considered this spring.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, who has championed downtown development long before taking office, said this tool could be a significant asset.

“The Kankakee River is a key resource in attracting business and tourism to our city and this tax credit will provide another key tool in our economic development tool belt to attract jobs, construction and new investment to Kankakee,” he said.

The proposed legislation would provide a state income-tax credit equal to 25 percent of a project’s qualified rehabilitation expenditures to owners of certified historic structures located within the redevelopment zone, who undertake projects such as remodeling or constructing commercial and industrial properties.

A developer could transform these properties into new space suited for retail, residential, commercial, hospitality, recreational, warehouse or distribution.