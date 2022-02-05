Voice of the People: A requiem for the Constitution

<em>A response to a Jan. 29 column by Jay Ambrose titled "Identity politics infiltrating Supreme Court nominations:”</em>

The op-ed piece written by Jay Ambrose, raised valid concerns about the politicization of the Supreme Court. During my lifetime the majority on the Supreme Court has demonstrated that a fundamental understanding of our Constitution is no longer a prerequisite for doing the job of a Supreme Court justice.

Any degree of constitutional fidelity coming from that “august” body today rises only to the level that the Constitution happens to coincide with the ideological bent or political obligations owed by those justices in the majority.

We are entirely too invested in the opinions of Supreme Court justices. The Constitution doesn’t care what any Supreme Court justice thinks; their job is simply to promulgate from the mind of those who wrote it which is the exegesis of the text.

Addressing the need for changes to the Constitution is the job of the legislative branch. The real crime is, they all know this, and the supreme law of the land still goes routinely ignored.

<strong>Jack Fleming</strong>

<strong>Peotone</strong>