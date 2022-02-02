Ask the Fool

Finding funds

<strong>Q:</strong> I want to invest in a certain mutual fund, but it’s not available through my brokerage. Now what? <strong>— C.C., Portland, Ore.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Many brokerages offer their customers access to hundreds or thousands of mutual funds, but they might still exclude a fund you want. You might not be out of luck, though: Sometimes, you simply can buy shares directly from the fund’s provider — such as Fidelity, Vanguard, Charles Schwab or any of scores of other mutual fund companies.

Note some mutual funds can be closed to new investors for certain periods. Mutual funds sometimes will close to new investors if their managers believe they have — or soon will have — more money than they can invest effectively. At such times, they’re right to close instead of simply parking money in less promising investments.

If you can invest in funds you want via your brokerage, that can be most convenient, as you’ll be able to buy and sell easily online via your existing account, and you can move money between investments fairly easily — though your brokerage might charge a commission each time you buy or sell. If you don’t like your brokerage’s fees, though, you might get a better deal investing in specific funds directly.

<strong>Q:</strong> What do you think of stock investing strategies such as selling in May and reinvesting in October? <strong>— M.B., Manteo, N.C.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> That’s market timing, which is generally a risky move because the stock market could surge while you’re out of it. No one knows, after all, just what the market will do in the short term. We at the Motley Fool prefer to be long-term investors, aiming to hold our shares for many years.

Fool’s school

Understanding return on assets

Crunching a company’s numbers can help you assess its attractiveness as an investment. Consider, for example, the return on assets calculation, which shows how productive a company’s assets are by comparing the business’s net income to the money it has tied up in assets.

An ROA figure also can reveal how capital intensive a company is. A capital-intensive business is one — such as aircraft manufacturers, oil companies, railroads and even modern farms — that requires heavy investments in assets such as factories, equipment, storefronts, inventory, etc. Less capital-intensive businesses include companies such as online marketplaces, consultancies and franchisers.

Capital-intensive companies can be fine investments, but capital-light businesses often have fatter profit margins, wringing more out of each dollar of revenue.

So, how do you calculate a company’s return on assets? Take its net income from near the bottom of its income statement (sometimes labeled a statement of operations or earnings), and divide that by its total assets, listed on its balance sheet. In general, the higher the ROA, the better — though remember that ROA will vary by industry.

As an example, Starbucks ended its fiscal 2021 year in October with $4.2 billion in net income. Its total assets at that time were $31.4 billion. Divide 4.2 by 31.4, and you’ll get an ROA of 13.4 percent. Since the net income covers the whole year, and the assets reflect the last day of the fiscal year, you might instead average total assets from the end of fiscal 2020 and the end of fiscal 2021, to reflect average assets in fiscal 2021. That number is $30.4 billion, and dividing $4.2 billion by it yields an ROA of 13.8 percent, or about 14 percent.

An ROA of 14 percent would mean Starbucks was generating $0.14 in profits from each dollar of its assets. You might compare that with previous year’s ROAs to see if it’s rising or falling, and with ROAs of its peers. You can find ROAs calculated for you on websites that feature stock data, such as Morningstar.com.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1876, when my German namesake and two partners founded me and introduced my first product — a silicate-based detergent. In 1907, I launched Persil — the world’s first self-acting laundry detergent, which didn’t require hand-scrubbing. Today, based in Dusseldorf and with a recent market value near $37 billion, I’m a global leader in adhesives, beauty care, laundry supplies and home care. My brands include Dial, Loctite, Persil, Schwarzkopf and Technomelt. I employ more than 50,000 people, about 85 percent of whom work outside Germany. I rake in about $22 billion annually. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1958, when Bank of America debuted America’s first general-purpose consumer credit card program — the BankAmericard. A debit card was introduced in 1975. I got my current name in 1976 and merged my regional businesses in 2007, becoming a global company. I went public in 2008, in the then-largest U.S. initial public offering ever. Today, based in California, I have a market value recently about $460 billion; I’m a global leader in digital payments, with 3.6 billion cards, more than 70 million merchant locations and more than 200 billion transactions annually. Who am I? (Answer: Visa)

The Motley Fool take

Meta investing

Facebook parent Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: FB) has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than slower-growing companies such as The Coca-Cola Co. or McDonald’s. Meta’s stock price is being held back because of worries about slowing growth, along with concerns about privacy and regulatory issues. But there’s still a lot to like about the company, which recently changed its name from Facebook to Meta Platforms to reflect a wider range of operations.

For starters, the company owns the Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp social network platforms, serving more than 3 billion people monthly and monetizing them via digital advertising, among other things. It also boasts the Oculus virtual reality ecosystem, featuring Quest 2 headsets.

Meta Platforms is a cash cow, raking in more than $100 billion annually and generating tens of billions of dollars in free cash flow per year. The company has so much cash it’s been rewarding shareholders by repurchasing many shares. During its third quarter, it bought back more than $14 billion worth of its stock and announced a $50 billion increase to its share repurchase program.

(The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Meta Platforms. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook, and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors.)