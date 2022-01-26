The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Roth IRAs, explained

<strong>Q:</strong> What are Roth IRAs? <strong>— G.C., Dell Rapids, S.D</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Individual retirement accounts come in two varieties — traditional and Roth. With a traditional IRA, your contributions reduce your taxable income, shrinking your tax bill for the year. For example, if you earn $66,000 and contribute $6,000, your taxable income drops to $60,000. When you withdraw the money in retirement, it’s taxed as ordinary income to you.

With a Roth IRA, you get no upfront tax break for your contributions; however, if you follow the rules, your eventual withdrawals can be completely tax-free. That can be a big deal: If you contribute significantly to your account during many years and that money is invested effectively, you might end up with hundreds of thousands of dollars in your account, available tax-free in retirement.

For both 2021 and 2022, contribution limits for traditional and Roth IRAs are $6,000, plus an additional $1,000 for those 50 and older. Note the contribution deadline for IRAs is not Dec. 31, but the tax-filing deadline for the year. That means contributions for 2021 can be made until mid-April 2022.

Also note 401(k) accounts come in traditional and Roth varieties. Learn more about retirement topics in our “Rule Your Retirement” service at Fool.com/services.

<strong>Q:</strong> Where can I look up a company’s historical stock prices? <strong>— R.P., Pearl, Miss.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Try calling the company’s investor relations department and asking. Or head to a website that offers a lot of stock data: At Finance.Yahoo.com, for example, you can type in the company’s ticker symbol, and once you’re on its quote page, click on the “Historical Data” link.

Fool’s school

Insights from Warren Buffett

Billionaire Warren Buffett publishes letters to shareholders annually that always are full of business and investing insights — and some about life. You’ll find dozens of years’ worth at BerkshireHathaway.com. Here are a few nuggets:

<strong>• 1992:</strong> “... the only value of stock forecasters is to make fortunetellers look good. Even now, (my partner) Charlie (Munger) and I continue to believe that short-term market forecasts are poison and should be kept locked up in a safe place, away from children and also from grown-ups who behave in the market like children. However, it is clear that stocks cannot forever overperform their underlying businesses, as they have so dramatically done for some time ...”

<strong>• 1994:</strong> “... it is not necessary to do extraordinary things to get extraordinary results.”

<strong>• 1997:</strong> “If a CEO is enthused about a particularly foolish acquisition, both his internal staff and his outside advisers will come up with whatever projections are needed to justify his stance. Only in fairy tales are emperors told that they are naked.”

<strong>• 2002:</strong> “Charlie and I not only don’t know today what our businesses will earn next year — we don’t even know what they will earn next quarter. ... Managers that always promise to ‘make the numbers’ will at some point be tempted to make up the numbers.”

<strong>• 2010:</strong> “... look around you and see a world beyond the dreams of any colonial citizen. Now, as in 1776, 1861, 1932 and 1941, America’s best days lie ahead.”

<strong>• 2017:</strong> “Our aversion to leverage has dampened our returns over the years. But Charlie and I sleep well. Both of us believe it is insane to risk what you have and need in order to obtain what you don’t need.”

<strong>• 2017:</strong> “There is simply no telling how far stocks can fall in a short period. Even if your borrowings are small ... your mind may well become rattled by scary headlines and breathless commentary. And an unsettled mind will not make good decisions.”

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1958, when Bank of America debuted America’s first general-purpose consumer credit card program — the BankAmericard. A debit card was introduced in 1975. I got my current name in 1976, and merged my regional businesses in 2007, becoming a global company. I went public in 2008, in the then-largest U.S. initial public offering ever. Today, based in California, I have a market value recently about $460 billion; I’m a global leader in digital payments, with 3.6 billion cards, more than 70 million merchant locations and more than 200 billion transactions annually. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to the 1970 introduction at a weightlifting convention of exercise machines called Blue Monsters, with a key part shaped like a mollusk’s spiral shell. I was sold in 1986 to a guy who filed for bankruptcy protection in 1990. My expansion into medical equipment was unsuccessful. Today, based in Vancouver, Wash., and with a market value recently about $185 million, my brands include Bowflex, Schwinn, JRNY and my own name. I sell elliptical machines, treadmills, recumbent and upright exercise bicycles and more. I’ve been named a top place to work many times. Who am I? (Answer: Nautilus)

The Motley Fool take

Want an 8 percent dividend?

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has been an unstoppable dividend stock during the years, with its payout recently yielding a hefty 7.8 percent. One of the largest midstream pipeline companies in North America, it recently declared another dividend increase, something it has done for 23 consecutive years

Enterprise’s stable midstream assets include about 50,000 miles of pipelines; 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity; and 260 million barrels of storage capacity for natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. They generate steady, contractually secured cash flow. The company’s financial profile is top-tier, featuring an investment-grade credit rating backed by low debt levels and a conservative dividend payout ratio.

The company has added even more fuel for future growth by agreeing to acquire Navitas Midstream Partners from a private equity fund for $3.25 billion in cash. The deal gives Enterprise entry into the energy-rich Midland Basin.

It’s likely North America eventually will move away from fossil fuels, hurting Enterprise’s business, but that won’t happen anytime soon. Note the company is a Master Limited Partnership, and those can require some special handling at tax time; read up on MLPs before investing. (The Motley Fool has recommended Enterprise Products Partners.)