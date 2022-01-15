'Somebody Somewhere,' a bittersweet heartland comedy

HBO departs its regularly scheduled dramas about mean and selfish rich folk (“Succession,” “White Lotus,” etc.) to present “Somebody Somewhere” (9:30 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA). Singer, actress and comedian Bridget Everett stars as Sam, a decidedly plus-size woman who has hit midlife without a roadmap.

The seven-episode series begins as Sam has an emotional breakdown at her office job. She works as an evaluator at a college-admissions-test prep service. She had returned to her hometown of Manhattan, Kan., to care for her ailing sister, Holly, who since has died. A student’s essay about her own sibling struck an emotional chord.

She’s consoled by Joel, a loud and proud cabaret nerd who recalls Sam’s singing talents from high school. A scrawny redhead with a receding hairline and an overbite that makes him look about 13, Joel is no one’s idea of a lothario. Sam has zero recollection of his existence. Being invisible seems second nature to Joel, who puts on a pleasant front despite the world’s indifference.

Sam’s return to Kansas does not sit well with her surviving sister, Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison), who harbors childhood resentments of being crowded out by Sam’s and Holly’s bond. She also fears Sam is trying to “steal” her teenage daughter’s affections and still seethes at the late Holly’s “decision” to become a lesbian. “Hate the sin; love the sinner” is Tricia’s passive-aggressive mantra.

Joel and Sam further bond while trashing the 64-page “memoir” a fellow classmate has self-published, digging up unseemly dirt from their high school years. Sam reluctantly agrees to attend Joel’s outreach service in a “church” located in the saddest corner of a dying mall. It turns out to be a performance space for every gay theater queen and lesbian in this corner of Kansas.

Has Sam found acceptance of sorts? Or is she horrified to have been crowned queen of the nerds?

Any HBO production set outside New York or Los Angeles could be accused of cultural condescension. “Somebody” focuses on its characters’ humanity, emphasizing Sam’s paralyzing sense of squandered promise and Joel’s generous spirit, a grace he attributes to his faithful attendance at church, a place he hasn’t always been accepted but where he always has found peace.

• Has the candle in the wind become an eternal flame? Every generation gets the dead Marilyn they deserve. Jessica Chastain narrates “Reframed: Marilyn Monroe” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday, CNN), a four-hour profile airing during two Sunday nights. Anticipating the 60th anniversary of her death, “Reframed” hopes to liberate the actress from her legend as victim and plaything for powerful midcentury males, ranging from playwright Arthur Miller to baseball legend Joe DiMaggio and at least two Kennedys.

It revisits and revises her story as a Hollywood powerhouse with definite ideas of her own at a time when beautiful starlets were expected to be screened and not heard.

This year not only marks 60 years since Monroe’s death, but a half-century since the first episode of Marilyn revision mania unfolded in 1972. That year would see major works about the star by authors ranging from Norman Mailer to Gloria Steinem. A year later, Elton John paid homage to “Norma Jeane” with his maudlin anthem, “Candle in the Wind.” A quarter-century later, he would recycle that song to mourn Princess Diana at her funeral service. Both women would spark decades of reflection and posthumous interpretation.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in NFL wild-card playoff action (7 p.m., CBS).

• It takes a blow to the head and amnesia to make a snooty critic see the hottie standing before her in the 2022 romance “The Perfect Pairing” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• After witnessing and documenting a neighbor’s murder, a woman fears for her son’s life in the 2022 thriller “Safe Room” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): New evidence about Anne Frank’s betrayal; country star Chris Stapleton.

• The Kansas City Chiefs host the Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL wild-card playoff action (7:15 p.m., NBC).

• “Around the World in 80 Days” on “Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) embarks on a desert camel caravan.

• A long list of suspects emerges after a tech tycoon is found bludgeoned on the premiere of “The Real Murders of Atlanta” (7 p.m., Oxygen, TV-14).

• Set in the first century, the historical epic “Britannia” (8 p.m., Epix, TV-MA) enters its third season.

• Dad’s seedy past seems a tempting target for the greedy kids on “The Righteous Gemstones” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• The ladies rehash their grim past at their 25th reunion on the season finale of “Yellowjackets” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Their relationship already rocky, a couple (Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor) attend a Scandinavian pagan rite that more than lives up to legend in the 2019 horror movie “Midsommar” (8 p.m. Saturday, Showtime).

SATURDAY SERIES

Jimmy Fallon hosts “That’s My Jam” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Next Level Chef” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC, r) ... A “Blossom” reunion on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Abbott Elementary” (ABC, r, TV-PG): dim bulbs (8 p.m.); community fund-raising (8:30 p.m.) ... A friend’s death inspires three women to take stock on “Pivoting” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Targeting a town gala on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

SUNDAY SERIES

The family avenges Grampa’s phone scam on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Legends of the Hidden Temple” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Brain injuries on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... McCall feels more needed than ever on “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Bob volunteers to cook a charity Thanksgiving dinner on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Supermarket Sweep” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “Two Sentence Horror Stories” (CW, TV-14): memories (8 p.m.); going green (8:30 p.m.) ... Stewie speaks on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Hondo reflects on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A sniper might have links to the police force on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).