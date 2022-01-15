AMITA, Riverside hosting Rx Mobile food pantries

AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee and Riverside Healthcare each will be continuing their respective Rx Mobile food pantries in 2022.

<strong>AMITA Health</strong>

The pantries are held in the St. Rose Church Parking Lot on Merchant Street in Kankakee and are open to all community members.

The free Rx Mobile Pantries offer produce, milk, eggs and meat.

The pantries run from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The dates are as follows: Feb. 1; March 1; April 5; June 7; July 5; Aug. 2; Sept. 6; Oct. 4; Nov. 1; Dec. 6.

“Are you or is someone you know hungry? Every one in seven people in northern Illinois [is] food insecure, meaning they aren’t sure where their next meal may come from. To help serve our hungry neighbors, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital has teamed up with Northern Illinois Food Bank to host Mobile Food Pantries,” organizers wrote in a release.

For more information, call 815-937-2100.

<strong>Riverside Healthcare</strong>

At Kankakee Youth for Christ City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee, Riverside Healthcare will partner with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to provide health food options for families in need and those with chronic medical conditions.

The pantries will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the following dates:

• Wednesday, Jan. 26

• Monday, Feb. 21

• Wednesday, March 23

• Thursday, April 28

• Thursday, May 26

• Thursday, June 23

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.riversidehealthcare.org/foodpantry" target="_blank">riversidehealthcare.org/foodpantry</a>.