Completion of downtown Kankakee bus transfer station expected in spring

KANKAKEE — The completion of the long-awaited Kankakee Metro Centre bus transfer station in downtown Kankakee is now imminent.

Ken Munjoy, chief operating officer for the River Valley Metro Mass Transit District, said he anticipates the complex now under construction on East Chestnut Street between the 300 blocks of North Schuyler and North Dearborn avenues will be completed and ready for use by mid to late spring of this year, barring bad weather or material shipment delays.

“It’s actually progressing pretty well,” Munjoy said in January. “Most of the concrete work is done. Brickwork is being done as we speak.”

When the project was announced, it was expected to cost about $4 million, with $1.6 million coming from the state of Illinois and another $2.4 million from the federal government.

The federal CARES Act meant that all of the funding came through at once, and two planned phases of construction were reduced down to one.

The station will feature overhang coverage to protect riders from the elements as well as heated walkways leading from the waiting area out to the buses.

The heating will reduce the risk of snow and ice accumulating on walkways.

“We’re taking everything into account that we can to provide for the comfort and safety of our riders,” Munjoy said.

He also noted that a new transfer center in downtown Kankakee has been in the works for a long time, with the former managing director of River Valley Metro working on the idea since around the mid-2000s.

A number of sites have been proposed in the past, but for one reason or another, none of them worked.

“This one finally came together, and we are really happy because we’ve been serving that area as a bus transfer station for years, but we’ve had to do it in the street,” Munjoy said. “We want to be able to get those buses off the street — for better convenience for our riders and more safety.”

Ken Munjoy said it is exciting to see this particular piece of property in Kankakee being developed, as it has been vacant for quite some time.

He said a goal of the project is to keep consistent with design qualities that have been added to the area in recent years, such as lighting.