By Daily Journal staff report

Sexual abuse

Kankakee County sheriff’s police arrested Jose A. Ortega, 51, Kankakee, and charged him with aggravated criminal sexual abuse. According to police reports, deputies were dispatched to a home in rural St. Anne. The deputies learned Ortega had inappropriately touched a female juvenile, according to police. A judge set Ortega’s bond at $50,000.

Shots fired

Kankakee police were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. Dec. 25 to the area of the 1000 block of East Locust Street after being alerted by the department’s shot notification system. Officers located one spent 40-caliber shell casing in the area. Officers did not locate any damage to any vehicles or structures.

Stolen vehicle

Kankakee police investigated the theft of a vehicle in the 1600 block of West Court Street on Dec. 28. According to a report, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Court at 6:01 p.m. The driver of the vehicle told police he left the vehicle running while he went inside a business to pick up a food order. When he came out, he noticed the vehicle was gone. An officer located the vehicle heading south on U.S. Route 45/52 near the Economy Inn. He attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled from the officer at a high rate of speed.

Theft

Kankakee police investigated on Dec. 23 the theft of a catalytic converter from a Ford box truck in the 1200 block of North Kennedy Drive. The vehicle had been parked in a lot since Dec. 19.