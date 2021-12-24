End-of-the-year gratitude and words of wisdom

We at Breitinger & Sons wish to thank our readers, farmers, commodity producers, those in the supply chain, and all those who put food on our table. Here’s a holiday greeting from our Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack:

<em>“As we wrap up 2021 and begin a new year, I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to America’s producers across our great country. In 2021 we continued to face many challenges — from the continuation of the global pandemic, to droughts, wildfires, floods, disease, and supply chain constraints.</em>

<em>Yet, despite any obstacle, we also witnessed the incredible resilience and power of farmers, ranchers, farm workers, and processors to forge a path forward and to put food on the table for all of us. Throughout 2021, I traveled the country and spoke to farmers, ranchers, and folks living in our rural communities. I was able to hear about your concerns and your optimism about the future.</em>

<em>We heard you and have deployed every resource available to help build a better future together. As we meet the opportunities and the challenges of the moment, know that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is here to support the viability and profitability of our nation’s producers, into the next year and beyond.</em>

<em>Thank you all for what you do every day, and I wish you a happy holiday season with family and friends.</em>

<em>— Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack”</em>

Corn for March delivery traded at $6.04 per bushel. Soybeans brought $13.37 and wheat $8.15. February gold traded at $1,810 per ounce, and March silver $22.92. Crude oil for February delivery traded at $73.50 per barrel as of midday Thursday.

Words of Wisdom

<strong>1.</strong> “The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent.” — John Maynard Keynes.

<strong>2.</strong> “I never buy at the bottom and I always sell too soon.” — Baron Nathan Rothschild

<strong>3.</strong> “When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?” — John Maynard Keynes

<strong>4.</strong> “Look at market fluctuations as your friend rather than your enemy; profit from folly rather than participate in it.” — Warren Buffett