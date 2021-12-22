The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

<strong>Q:</strong> When reviewing the financial statements of a company I’d like to invest in, what are some numbers to look at? <strong>— F.L., Worcester, Mass.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Evaluating a company closely before investing in it — by assessing and crunching numbers from its main financial statements (the balance sheet, income statement and statement of cash flows) — is a smart move.

On the balance sheet, little or no debt is good. Also check that inventory levels and accounts receivable are growing no faster than sales. On the statement of cash flows, you generally will want to see that most of the company’s cash comes from ongoing operations — products or services sold — and not from, say, the issuance of debt or stock or the sale of assets. Positive and growing free cash flow is promising, too.

Strong profit margins (gross, operating and net) can be a sign of a high-quality company, reflecting proprietary brands or technology it can charge more for. Check previous years’ numbers as well, to see whether margins have been rising or falling — and perhaps compare them with those of competitors. You can learn how to calculate these and other informative measures by looking them up online. Our “Investing Basics” nook at Fool.com also is helpful.

<strong>Q:</strong> What are some good books on value investing? <strong>— W.P., Victoria, Texas</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Try “The Little Book of Value Investing” by Christopher H. Browne (Wiley, $25); “Value Investing: From Graham to Buffett and Beyond” by Bruce C. Greenwald, Judd Kahn, et al. (Wiley, $35); or “The Intelligent Investor” by Benjamin Graham (Harper Business, $25). You can get a good introduction to investing in general from “One Up on Wall Street” by Peter Lynch (Simon & Schuster, $19).

If your phone rings and it’s someone you don’t know trying to get you to buy something or make an “investment,” you’ve received a cold call. Your best move generally is to hang up, but if you keep listening, heed the following cautions:

• If you’re told you are among some “lucky few” to get this rare opportunity, be on high alert. Other red flags include “sure thing,” “can’t lose,” “guaranteed,” “is going to triple in value” and “must act now.”

• Any investment that sounds too good to be true probably is. If it were really such an amazing opportunity, no one would need to sell it by phone; those in the know already would have invested in it. Stocks cold callers try to sell often are those no one else wants — and there’s usually a reason no one wants them. This applies to initial public offerings, too. Shares of IPOs people are excited about tend to be hard to come by, not aggressively pushed over the phone.

• If you’re presented with “inside” tips, be wary because it’s illegal to pass on, or act on, inside information. Try asking for detailed information to be sent to you in writing; if the caller is unwilling, steer clear.

You can ask any cold caller to put you on their “do not call” list. You also can prevent other people from being conned via cold calls by reporting the ones you’ve received. Take names and notes during the call and report anything shady.

The Securities and Exchange Commission offers a great overview of what cold callers should and shouldn’t do, and it lists where you can report offenders: SEC.gov/investor/pubs/coldcall.htm. It’s also smart to get on the National Do Not Call Registry; to do that, go to DoNotCall.gov.

Promises of high returns with low risk are likely to be broken. If you really want to grow wealthier, expect it to take a while. Investing in a low-fee S&P 500 index fund is a fine strategy.

In the 2000s, I bought shares of major offshore oil and gas drilling specialist Transocean for $71. After my original investment doubled in value, I bought more, at close to $150 per share, doubling the number of shares I owned. I ended up selling all my shares for just more than $30 apiece. Sigh. <strong>— R.M., online</strong>

<strong>The Fool responds:</strong> Ouch. That’s a hard loss, but maybe you can take a little consolation from the fact shares were recently trading at about $3 apiece? You lost a lot, but you clearly might have lost much more.

Experiences such as these are worth plumbing for any lessons to learn. For example, think about what made you buy in the first place: What did you like about Transocean, and what were your expectations for it? Looking back at the decision to buy, are you aware of any factors you failed to consider? Did you miss any red flags that might have caused you to sell earlier?

Transocean often has seemed a sensible stock to own, but during the time you owned it, it was whacked by the credit crisis of 2007-08, which sent the entire stock market down sharply. The falling price of oil didn’t help, either — nor did the pandemic, which has been hurting the global economy. The company’s future isn’t necessarily bleak, but it still is facing some challenging times.

I trace my roots back to a hospital set up in the Mojave Desert to care for workers building the Colorado River Aqueduct during the Great Depression. In 1957, one of my hospitals was the first to provide employer-sponsored health care. Today, I’m both a leading health care provider and a not-for-profit health plan, serving about 12.5 million members. Half of my name refers to my clinical care and half to my health plan. With 39 hospitals and 730 medical offices in my system, I employ more than 200,000 people, recently including 23,597 physicians and 63,847 nurses. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1996, when Microsoft launched me as one of the first major online travel agencies. In 2003, I was fully acquired by InterActiveCorp, which also bought TripAdvisor and other companies. It spun me off with its travel-related businesses in 2005, and I spun off TripAdvisor in 2011. Today, based in Seattle and with a recent market value near $24 billion, I encompass many brands, including CarRentals.com, CheapTickets, ebookers, Hotels.com, Hotwire, Orbitz, Travelocity, trivago, Vrbo and Wotif. I’m now one of the largest online travel agencies in the world. Who am I? (Answer: Expedia)

Shares of Amazon.com (Nasdaq: AMZN) were recently priced at about $3,500 per share — and the stock still is attractive at that level. One reason the price is so high simply is because the stock has not split since 1999.

Amazon is seeing strong momentum across several important metrics, including e-commerce sales and cloud computing revenue. Its revenue for the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2021, was $332.4 billion, up about 28 percent year over year, helped by a 36 percent jump in cloud computing revenue from Amazon Web Services and an about 70 percent year-over-year increase in the company’s “other” revenue, which primarily is composed of Amazon’s fast-growing advertising business. And in the same period, net income increased 35 percent.

Analysts unsurprisingly expect huge growth in Amazon’s earnings. The current consensus analyst forecast calls for Amazon’s earnings per share to grow at a rate of 36 percent annually during the next five years.

Amazon’s high price shouldn’t deter long-term investors, as many brokerages permit buying fractions of shares. With $1,000, you might buy a third or a quarter of a share. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Amazon.com stock and options. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors.)