Homeless shelter to be built in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — All that’s left for Fortitude Community Outreach to do before realizing its dream of building a permanent homeless shelter facility is to raise the money — and it’s almost halfway there.

Through numerous fundraising efforts, some $300,000 has been raised to construct what will be known as “The Fort.” The total cost of construction is expected to be in the $750,000 range.

The 5,500-square-foot shelter, to be built on two vacant lots at 155 and 167-169 N. Washington Ave., will be located directly north of CVS Pharmacy at 225 W. Court St. The facility will have capacity for 36 individuals. The organization’s current temporary setup in the vacant St. Paul’s Lutheran School building in downtown Kankakee accommodates 18.

Fortitude is targeting an October 2022 move into its own, brand-new complex, with construction slated to begin next spring and be completed by late summer to early fall 2022.

Fortitude began its program for helping the homeless in April 2018. In January 2019, it started offering nightly shelter at rotating locations in Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais.

The path was paved for a homeless veterans’ residence in the City of Kankakee when the city council granted a conditional use permit for the property at 210-214 S. Washington Ave.

The Kankakee County Housing Authority will purchase the property, which will undergo an estimated $1.7 million rehab project to convert it into a 14-unit apartment facility.

It is likely that occupancy for homeless veterans will not take place until 2023.

The property has been vacant for more than a year. It had previously been used by Senesac Funeral Home & Cremation and most recently an off-site residence for troubled young men.

To be eligible to stay at the home, the veteran must be income-restricted.