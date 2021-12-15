The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Beware of penny stocks

<strong>Q:</strong> I’m interested in investing in stocks that cost less than a dollar each. Do you recommend any? <strong>— H.C., Pueblo, Colo.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Nope. You’re referring to “penny stocks,” which trade for less than about $5 per share. If you have only, say, $500 with which to invest, it might seem smart to grab 2,500 shares of a stock trading for $0.20 per share, but it’s not. Penny stocks are notoriously volatile and often are tied to small and shaky companies without proven track records. They often are hyped online and are manipulated easily by shady characters.

Understand with just $500, you might buy 10 shares of a $50 stock or one share of a $500 stock. Many brokerages let you buy fractional shares, so you might even buy half a share of a $1,000 stock.

Plenty of $500 stocks are on their way to $1,000 or more, and plenty of $0.20 stocks are on their way to $0.10 or less. Never focus solely on a stock’s price — focus on the business and its growth prospects.

<strong>Q:</strong> What are “required minimum distributions” (RMDs)? <strong>— G.I., Fayetteville, N.C.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> They’re withdrawals you must make annually from traditional IRAs, 401(k) plans and certain other retirement accounts once you turn a certain age. (They do not apply to Roth IRAs, though.)

RMDs long were triggered by you turning 70 1/2, but the rules were changed. Now, if you turn(ed) 70 on July 1, 2019, or later, you can postpone taking RMDs until age 72. RMDs generally are taxable, and you might need to sell some stocks or other holdings in the IRA to generate the cash to withdraw. Learn much more about retirement topics at Fool.com/retirement.

Fool’s school

Debit cards vs. credit cards

Credit cards are preferable to debit cards in many ways, but learn the pros and cons of each before deciding what’s best for you.

With a credit card, you essentially are drawing on a line of credit from your card’s issuer, and you’re expected to pay off your debt each month. If you don’t, you’ll be charged interest. A debit card, on the other hand, draws directly from your bank account, as if you were writing a check. There’s no borrowing involved.

An advantage of debit cards is they don’t let you rack up debt. You can’t buy what you can’t afford. That means you also don’t receive a bill every month that needs to be paid off. Debit cards also generally don’t charge annual fees — and many credit cards do.

Credit cards, meanwhile, offer many benefits. For starters, using a credit card responsibly — that is, paying your bills in full and on time — is a good way to build a high credit score, which can help you get better interest rates when borrowing money. (On the flip side, though, applying for too many cards or racking up debt can depress that credit score.)

Many credit cards offer perks such as a percentage of your purchase price back in cash or the ability to earn points toward discounts. Travel credit cards can offer access to airport lounges, upgrades for hotels and flights and dining credits at restaurants. Some credit cards offer purchase protections and extended warranties, too.

Credit cards also offer safeguards that debit cards don’t. Their issuers tend to monitor usage and often will flag suspicious activity before it becomes a problem. And by law, you’re not on the hook for more than $50 if unauthorized charges are made on your credit card.

The downsides of credit cards — being charged steep interest rates and racking up a lot of debt — can be disastrous, though. Consider using a credit card, but treating it similar to a debit card — paying off your bills in full right away.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1996, when Microsoft launched me as one of the first major online travel agencies. In 2003, I was fully acquired by InterActiveCorp, which also bought TripAdvisor and other companies. It spun me off with its travel-related businesses in 2005, and I spun off TripAdvisor in 2011. Today, based in Seattle and with a recent market value of about $24 billion, I encompass many brands, including CarRentals.com, CheapTickets, ebookers, Hotels.com, Hotwire, Orbitz, Travelocity, trivago, Vrbo and Wotif. I’m now one of the largest online travel agencies in the world. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to the 1940 founding of an oil and refining company. Today, based in Wichita, Kans., I’m one of the world’s largest privately held companies, with about $115 billion in annual revenue. My operations range from ranching to data analytics, and my businesses include Flint Hills Resources, INVISTA, KBX, Matador Cattle Company, Molex, Infor, Guardian Industries and Georgia-Pacific — with brands Angel Soft, Brawny, Dixie, Quilted Northern, Sparkle and Vanity Fair. I boast more than 120,000 workers in more than 70 countries, with about half in the U.S. Who am I? (Answer: Koch Industries)

The Motley Fool take

On Target

Target (NYSE: TGT) turned in a solid earnings report last month, with third-quarter revenue popping 13.3 percent year over year to $25.7 billion, exceeding expectations. Digital sales were up 29 percent year over year, easily outpacing those of peers such as Amazon and Walmart in e-commerce growth. The company also bought back more than $2 billion of its own stock, making existing shares more valuable.

During the past few years, Target has proven itself a best-in-class retailer. The company has a unique approach to multicategory retail, a sector with only a handful of competitors such as Amazon, Walmart and Costco. Unlike its peers, Target has cultivated a “cheap chic” image, partnering with designers and developing 10 owned brands that each generate at least $1 billion in annual sales.

The company’s smaller stores (typically a third of the size of an average Target big-box location) are a key component of its growth strategy; they separate it from its closest peers, which only operate big-box stores or sell online. The small-format stores dovetail well with its store-based fulfillment and should help Target increase its customer base in high-density areas such as underserved urban neighborhoods and college towns.

Target’s aggressive share buybacks are a clear expression of management’s confidence in its growth strategy and long-term cash flow, as well as its belief the stock is undervalued. At a recent price-to-earnings ratio of 18, it’s easy to see why.