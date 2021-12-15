Christmas episodes from shows you already have forgotten

All of the challenges of network broadcasting are on display on NBC tonight, just in time for Christmas. The network dusts off three long-shelved sitcoms to air their Christmas episodes.

The year 1982 brings a Christmas to forget on “Young Rock” (7 p.m., TV-14). For those who have forgotten, this comedy series follows the boy who will grow up to become wrestler and box-office star Dwayne Johnson. Told from the vantage point of Johnson’s presidential campaign, the show’s vignettes are designed to sell him as just a regular kid, when, in fact, he always has been part of wrestling royalty.

The holiday gala brings unusual tensions on “Kenan” (7:30 p.m., TV-14), starring “SNL” player Kenan Thompson as a recent widower and sunny personality on a “Today”-like morning show. In this holiday helping, the production of a Christmas spectacular brings up misty memories. Look for Don Johnson (“Nash Bridges”) as Kenan’s crusty father-in-law.

Ted Danson has been involved in so many great series, it’s very easy to forget his starring role in “Mr. Mayor” (8 p.m., TV-PG) as an optimistic and completely self-involved businessman who surprises everyone, including himself, by winning a quixotic run for mayor of Los Angeles. When shipping woes delay the arrival of his “perfect gifts” for his beleaguered staff, he makes them work late on Christmas Eve just so they can see what he’s bought them.

After dragging these three comedies from their hiatus, NBC borrows the Christmas episode of “Chrisley Knows Best” (8:30 p.m., TV-14), a USA network reality comedy about a family of rich people we’re supposed to find charming and amusing.

NBC rounds out the holiday cheer with a repeat helping of “Kelly Clarkson: When Christmas Comes Around” (9 p.m., TV-PG), featuring appearances by Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., Amy Poehler and Santa Claus himself.

For more music, Ed Sheeran, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio are scheduled to perform on “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).

• “Nature” (7 p.m., PBS, r, TV-G, check local listings) returns to “Santa’s Wild Home.” It profiles the animal residents of Lapland, located in Europe’s northernmost latitudes, where reindeer, wolverines and brown bears have adapted to the harsh climate.

• A family-friendly cartoon feature about giant monsters, “Rumble” streams on Paramount+. Based on the graphic novel “Monster on the Hill” by Rob Harrell, it “stars” the voices of Will Arnett (“BoJack Horseman”) and Terry Crews, among others. Arnett’s voice animates the character of a giant red furry creature whose desire to enter the wrestling ring gives this story its title.

• Netflix imports the Italian coming-of-age drama “The Hand of God,” written and directed by Paolo Sorrentino. Set in Naples in the 1980s, it follows the bookish Fabietto (Filippo Scotti), whose taste for studying philosophy makes him an odd man out in his teenage circle. His one “normal” trait is his love of Naples’ football team and its star, Diego Maradona. The film is named after a legendary goal scored by Maradona, a feat that inspires awe to this day.

Scotti’s performance was singled out for recognition at this year’s Venice International Film Festival, and “Hand” is Italy’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the upcoming Oscars.

In contrast to HBO’s adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s “My Brilliant Friend” (also set in Naples), “Hand of God” makes the most of the city’s tumult and stunning scenery. “Friend” (streamable on HBO Max) is produced on a jewel-box-like set.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Winners emerge on the 41st season finale of “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) and the sixth season finale of “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

• The gang visits Ireland on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., FXX, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Stoned slobs face the biblical apocalypse in an L.A. split-level home in the 2013 comedy “This is the End” (8:10 p.m., Starz).

SERIES NOTES

An admissions waiting game on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A discordant note on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... Threatening weather on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Lost roots on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Ken Jennings (“Jeopardy!”) appears on “The Chase” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Penelope Cruz, Kid Cudi and Joanna Stern on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) ... Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei, Turnstile and Joe Russo visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).