YMCA addressing community's need for childcare

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Area YMCA has transformed its part-time program into full-day child care following its purchase of the Presence Fortin Villa’s Learning Center’s property.

Formerly Presence’s senior and child care center, the space at 1025 N. Washington Ave. in Kankakee is filling a gap in service affecting many families in Kankakee County.

“There is a very high need in the community for childcare. There are about 100-plus families looking for childcare,” YMCA’s childcare director Araceli Arellano said in December as the organization was preparing the space for its January 2022 opening.

“If you call childcare [facilities] around the area, they’re all filled,” Arellano said. “So being able to get this building to operate for childcare will be able to address a huge need in our community.”

She said that the facility can serve 125 children from ages 6 weeks to 5 years.

CEO William Welsh said that this addition allows the YMCA to expand programming to younger kids.

“We want to make sure we are offering many programs for each age group that we serve, from infants all the way up to teens, and this really will add to our offerings for infants to preschool kids,” he said.

To learn more or to register a child for the program, call 815-933-1741, go to <a href="http://www.k3ymca.org" target="_blank">k3ymca.org</a> or email Arellano directly at <a href="mailto:aarellano@k3ymca.org" target="_blank">aarellano@k3ymca.org</a>.