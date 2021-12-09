Shaw Local

Returning Daily Journal All-Area selections

By Daily Journal

BOYS

<strong>Duane Doss | Beecher{ | Senior{ | Guard</strong>

2020-21 Notes: 19.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3 apg, 3.7 spg, River Valley Conference Player of the Year

<strong>Nolan Czako{ | Bishop McNamara{ | Senior{ | Guard</strong>

2020-21 Notes: 12.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.4 spg, first-team All-Metro Suburban Conference

<strong>Jaxson Provost{ | Bishop McNamara{ | Junior{ | Guard</strong>

2020-21 Notes: 12.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 5.2 apg, 2.5 spg, first-team All-Metro Suburban Conference

<strong>Owen Freeman{ | Bradley-Bourbonnais{ | Junior{ | Forward/Cente</strong>r

2020-21 Notes: 17.7 ppg, 12 rpg, 3 apg, 2.4 bpg, first-team All-SouthWest Suburban Conference

Mark Robinson{ | Bradley-Bourbonnais{ | Senior{ | Forward

2020-21 Notes: 9.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.6 apg

Mason Kibelkis{ | Peotone{ | Senior{ | Guard

2020-21 Notes: 18.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.2 spg, first-team All-Illinois Central Eight Conference

Conner Cardenas{ | Tri-Point{ | Senior{ | Guard

2020-21 Notes: 18.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.8 spg, first-team All-River Valley Conference

Tysen Meents{ | Wilmington{ | Senior{ | Guard

2020-21 Notes: 18 ppg, 5 apg, 2 spg, first-team All-Illinois Central Eight Conference

GIRLS

Morgan McDermott{ | Beecher{ | Junior{ | Guard

2020-21 Notes: 10.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2 apg, 3.1 spg, first-team All-River Valley Conference

Abby Shepard{ | Beecher{ | Senior{ | Guard

Notes: 18.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2 apg, 3.2 spg, River Valley Conference Player of the Year

Ellie Haggard{ | Bradley-Bourbonnais{ | Sophomore{ | Guard/Forward

2020-21 Notes: 8.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg

Natalie Prairie{ | Bishop McNamara (played for Central last season){ | Junior{ | Guard

2020-21 Notes: 13 ppg, first-team All-Sangamon Valley Conference

Mikayla Knake{ | Cissna Park{ | Junior{ | Guard

2020-21 Notes: 10.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 3.1 spg, first-team All-Sangamon Valley Conference

Paiton Lareau{ | Donovan-St. Anne{ | Junior{ | Forward

2020-21 Notes: 13.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, first-team All-River Valley Conference

Delaney Panozzo{ | Grant Park{ | Junior{ | Guard/Forward

2020-21 Notes: 17.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.4 apg, 3.5 spg, 1.5 bpg, first-team All-River Valley Conference

Brooke Veldhuizen{ | Grant Park{ | Junior{ | Forward

2020-21 Notes: 12.5 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 2.5 spg, 1.7 bpg, first-team All-River Valley Conference

Avery Jackson{ | Kankakee{ | Senior{ | Guard

2020-21 Notes: 17 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 4.5 spg, first-team All-River Valley Conference, IBCA All-State Special Mention

Chloee Boros{ | Manteno{ | Senior| Guard

2020-21 Notes: 6.2 ppg, 1.1 apg, 1.6 spg, first-team All-Illinois Central Eight Conference

Madyson Kibelkis{ | Peotone{ | Junior{ | Guard

2020-21 Notes: 12.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 2.8 spg, first-team All-Illinois Central Eight Conference

Madison Schroeder{ | Peotone{ | Sophomore{ | Guard/Forward

2020-21 Notes: 9.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.2 apg, 3.3 spg, first-team All-Illinois Central Eight Conference.