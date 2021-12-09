Grant Park boys and girls basketball previews

Mason Schweizer

mschweizer@daily-journal.com 815-937-3300{&pipe}@MSchweizerTDJS

Mason Schweizer

mschweizer@daily-journal.com 815-937-3300{&pipe}@MSchweizerTDJS

BOYS

Head coach: Matt Russell (first season)

2020-21 Record: 4-5

Conference: River Valley

Roster

# Name Pos Grade Height

1 Trey Boecker G So 5’8”

2 John Kveck C/F Jr 6’6”

3 Tyler Hudson G Jr 5’6”

4 Sawyer Loitz F/G Sr 5’10”

11 Rylan Heldt G Jr 5’10”

13 Owen Reynolds F Jr 6’1”

15 Emelio Sandoval G Jr 5’5”

20 Luke Horn G So 5’9”

24 Wesley Schneider F Sr 5’11”

30 Ethan Barnas G Fr 5’11”

31 Jasper Cansler F/G Jr 5’6”

32 Evan Suprenant F So 5’11”

34 Kenny Novak F/C Jr 6’1”

35 Cole Overbeek F So 6’2”

Dragons look to remain competitive in RVC as new era begins

Grant Park’s boys basketball team reached new heights during former head coach Bryce LaMore’s five-year stint as head coach, which included the program’s first-ever regional championship in 2018-19.

Over the course of those five years, Matt Russell was LaMore’s assistant and the JV coach, where he compiled a 77-19 record. LaMore moved to Colorado in the offseason, where he now coaches football and basketball at Pomona High School in the Denver suburb of Arvada, leaving Russell to inherit a program that has several new faces on the floor.

With Clayton McKinstry, Ryan Dulin and Troy Reynolds, three three-year varsity players who earned Daily Journal All-Area accolades of some sort and All-River Valley Conference honors over their careers, all graduated, swingman Sawyer Loitz and forward Wesley Schneider are left as the two starters back from last year’s team.

In total, 90% of the Dragons’ offense from a year ago is gone, leaving Russell to rely on several of the players he coached on the JV level to continue their development at the varsity level.

One of those first-time varsity players is 6-foot-6 big man John Kveck, who earned all-tournament honors after averaging a double-double at Grant Park’s season-opening Route 17 Classic.

Trey Boecker, Rylan Heldt, Tyler Hudson and Emelio Sandoval are guards that will see plenty of action in the backcourt for the first time on varsity, hoping to give the Dragons some versatility in terms of the array of matchups that come in the crowded RVC.

Russell, a former all-state guard at Wilmington, where he graduated from in 2009, earned his first varsity stripes as a freshman himself, so he knows the young growing pains his team might see this year. But he also knows how hard they’ve been working to prepare themselves.

“We’ll have to push through some growing pains at times, but overall, we expect to compete with most of the [Class] 1A schools on our schedule,” Russell said. “This group has shown continuous improvement throughout the years, and has bought into the strength and conditioning program and offseason skill development; we just need to stay healthy and have a growth mindset.”

GIRLS

Head coach: Tim Thompson (third season)

2020-21 Record: 6-5

Conference: River Valley

Roster

# Name Pos Height

Seniors

4 Andi Dotson G 5’4”

Juniors

3 Mikaela LoSchavio G 5’4”

10 Delaney Panozzo G/F 6’3”

14 Camryn Nowak-Brown G 5’4”

15 Brooke Veldhuizen F 6’1”

21 Dylan Marcotte F 5’6”

24 Grace Fick F 5’7”

Sophomores

3 Mekenna Spagnoli G 5’3”

5 Alejandra Maldonado G 5’1”

23 Abby Watson C 5’7”

Freshmen

1 Ava Desiderio G 5’3”

22 Kennedy Marcotte F 5’7”

Dragons prepared to take next step with young stars

Tim Thompson has only been the head coach of the Grant Park girls basketball team for the past three seasons, but with 39 overall years of coaching experience, he certainly knows talent when he sees it.

And he doesn’t have to look very far to see two of the area’s brightest girls basketball stars, as the Dragons boast a pair of reigning All-RVC and Daily Journal All-Area players in junior guard Delaney Panozzo and junior forward Brooke Veldhuizen.

Panozzo, a 6-foot-3 point guard, is back after averaging 17 points and eight rebounds a game as a sophomore. Her classmate, Veldhuizen, was a double-double machine last year when she averaged 13 points and 12 rebounds per game.

Andi Dotson is the lone senior on this year’s team, but she packs quite a punch as a senior leader in the backcourt, where she particularly uses her quickness to her advantage on the defensive end.

After a third-place conference finish in the RVC last year, the Dragons are optimistic that standing can improve with the returning firepower they have, while also knowing Beecher, a team who entered the season off back-to-back undefeated runs through the conference, is still the team to beat.

They’ll need a young cast of supporting characters to continue growing into varsity roles, as junior forward Dylan Marcotte was the only other player aside from the returning core to score in a game through their first four on the season.

But once they start to find a rhythm, the Dragons will surely look to contend in the RVC, and potentially beyond in the Class 1A regional landscape.

“Looking forward for continued improvement with a young team — only one senior,” Thompson said. “It should be a fun year.”