Central boys and girls basketball previews

Mason Schweizer

BOYS

Head coach: LeRoy Parnell (second season)

2020-21 Record: 12-6

Conference: River Valley

Roster

# Name Pos Height Grade

1 Carson Turner G 5’10” Sr

2 Nick Krueger G 6’1” Sr

4 Jayce Meier G 5’8” Jr

10 Matthew Luhrsen G 6’0” Jr

11 Grant Grider G 6’3” Sr

12 Luke Shoven G 5’11” Jr

15 Caleb Meister G 6’3” Jr

23 Michael Hess G 5’11” Sr

33 Patrick Lindgren G 6’2” Sr

35 Ryan Kohler F 6’3” Sr

Comets look to build new identity with new group of leaders

On the surface, Central has a bunch of talent to replace with the graduations of IBCA All-State special mention, All-Sangamon Valley Conference, All-Iroquois County and Daily Journal All-Area guard Jacob Shoven and fellow All-Conference and All-County choice Jay Lemenager.

But for Comets coach LeRoy Parnell, there’s also a lot of talent coming back to play in the Crater this winter.

Half a dozen players who gave significant minutes to last year’s team, including a pair of players who are back for their third seasons of varsity basketball.

Nick Krueger, a Kankakee Community College baseball commit, is back in the backcourt for his third season with the Comets and will facilitate much of their offensive attack, whether through his own scoring or his ability to draw attention from defenses before craftily passing to open shooters.

Fellow three-year varsity guard Carson Turner will be one of the players he’ll be dishing to. The two are the most experienced backcourt members of a Comets roster that is abundant with guards, with nine of the 10 members of their opening-night team listed at the position.

A trio of guards who will be looked upon to fill some larger roles this season in Michael Hess, Grant Grider and Patrick Lindgren, while forward Ryan Kohler isn’t just the team’s only returning forward, but the only forward on the roster at season’s start.

Shoven’s brother, Luke Shoven, will see plenty of responsibility in his first season at the varsity level, as will fellow juniors Jayce Meier, Matthew Luhrsen and Caleb Meister, giving Parnell plenty of guard options to tinker with.

In addition to some new contributors, the Comets will also be in a new conference after the dismantling of the SVC, making a return to their former home in the River Valley Conference.

And as the Comets look to transition, both in the locker room and in the conference picture, Parnell knows that the team he sees by the end of the season will likely look much different than it does at the beginning.

“We’re working on building our identity and our team chemistry,” Parnell said.

GIRLS

Head coach: Rebecca Swigert-Fenton (seventh season)

2020-21 Record: 8-10

Conference: River Valley

Roster

# Name Grade Pos Height

1 Emma Skeen Jr 1 G 5’3”

2 Saige Duby Sr 2 G 5’5”

4 Haven Beherns Jr 4 F 5’8”

5 Katherine Winkel Jr 5 G 5’3”

10 Allison Cox Sr 10 F 5’8”

13 Kassidy Leclair Sr 13 G 5’3”

14 Gracie Schroeder Fr 14 G 5’6”

15 Lexi Salazar So 15 G/F 5’9”

21 Alana Gray Jr 21 G 5’3”

25 Kamryn Shifflet Jr 25 C 5’11”

30 Mia Messer Jr 30 G/F 5’7”

32 Myah Martinez Fr 32 F 5’8”

Comets hit reset button with largely new cast of characters

For the past four seasons, Central girls basketball coach Rebecca Swigert-Fenton has been able to rely on Hallie Wilken and Kamryn Grice to serve as vital parts of the team on and off the floor.

But now, the Comets will be led on the floor by a new core, as the two four-year varsity contributors, with Grice earning Daily Journal All-Area, All-Sangamon Valley and All-Iroquois County honors during her high school career.

Natalie Prairie put up an All-Area and All-SVC season at guard as a sophomore last season, but with Prairie now in the Bishop McNamara backcourt, the Comets have plenty of new pieces to put together this winter.

With so much of their core from a season ago now gone, Swigert-Fenton has less than four points per game of offense returning, leaving plenty of points up for grabs. But one returner that is back from last season is senior forward Allison Cox, who Swigert-Fenton said, “brings the hustle and focus that keeps the team together.”

Alana Gray and Emma Skeen are a pair of juniors who will be looked upon to support the backcourt in a big way, joining Cox to give the Comets a core group of three players to build their new foundation on.

Like the boys team, the girls are trying to get accustomed to a new conference grind in the River Valley Conference while also figuring out the framework of their team.

And while many people outside of the Comets’ early-season practices and games have yet to see it, Swigert-Fenton said this year’s group deserves a bit of good fortune on the court after the work they’ve been putting in.

“We graduated a large senior class and are returning about 3.5 points per game, so we have to find people who can score,” Swigert-Fenton said. “These girls work hard and have been waiting for their time, so I’m excited to see what they can do and have a lot of respect for their effort thus far.”