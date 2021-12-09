Bradley-Bourbonnais boys and girls basketball previews

Mason Schweizer

BOYS

Head coach: Joe Lightfoot (second season)

2020-21 Record: 5-5

Conference: SouthWest Suburban

Roster

# Name Pos Height Grade

1 Jeremiah Renchen G 5’10” Jr

2 Brandon Harris G 5’9” 150 So

3 Anthony Kemp G 6’3” 170 So

4 Ethan Kohl G 6’1” 165 So

5 Javon Criswell G 5’10” 148 Sr

10 Ethan Mathews F 6’0” 140 Jr

11 Isaiah Davis G 6’2” Jr

12 Benjamin Maki F 6’8” 178 Jr

14 Braden Freeman F 6’4” 200 Fr

22 Mark Robinson F 6’5” 115 Sr

24 Matthew Allen C 6’8” 220 Jr

32 Owen Freeman C 6’10” 220 Jr

Boilermakers return core led by Iowa-bound Freeman, add young talent

Bradley-Bourbonnais only returns one senior with starting experience at the varsity level for the red and white, three-year starting forward Mark Robinson, but don’t think the Boilermakers aren’t oozing with returning talent.

Owen Freeman has been a dominant force in the south suburbs for two years already, and the junior big man may just be getting started. The 6-foot-10, two-time Daily Journal All-Area selection committed to Iowa in the offseason and has spent tons of time adding more weapons to his already-full toolbox.

Freeman (18 points and 12 rebounds per game) and Robinson (nine points, six rebounds per game) give the Boilers a pair of three-year starters in the frontcourt, with Isaiah Davis also returning in the backcourt after earning Daily Journal All-Area honorable mention honors as a junior to spread the floor as one of the most lethal snipers in the area.

“We have a really good core group of players who understand the importance of proper preparation, being an everyday guy and valuing each possession,” second-year Boilers coach Joe Lightfoot said.

As if Freeman’s size down low isn’t enough, classmate Matthew Allen and his 6-foot-8 frame give opposing defenses another monster down low to prepare for, and Allen has already shown a proper adjustment to the varsity level after filling in for Freeman, who missed the start of the season with an injury.

Junior guard Jeremiah Renchen, the younger brother of program legend and current Olivet Nazarene University guard Gabe Renchen, will play a vital role in the backcourt, as will senior Bishop McNamara transfer Vito Criswell.

A trio of sophomore guards will be thrust into immediate varsity roles in Brandon Harris, Anthony Kemp and Ethan Kohl, while Freeman’s younger brother, 6-foot-4 freshman forward Braden Freeman, is already earning varsity stripes.

“We have a lot of young sophomore players, along with a freshmen getting their first look at varsity athletics,” Lightfoot said. “I expect us to have moments where we have great showings, and also times where our lack of experience may cause us some hardship.”

GIRLS

Head coach: Liz Swindle (second season)

2020-21 Record: 4-6

Conference: SouthWest Suburban

Roster

# Name Pos Grade Height

10 Tess Wallace PG Sr 5’1

12 Skylar Grabow G Jr 5’3

14 Madison Kelly G Sr 5’9

20 Kate Spittal G/F Jr 5’5

22 Trinity Davis G Fr 5’8

24 Lizzy Sylvester G Jr 5’7

30 Emmerson Longtin G So 5’5

32 Sadie Grabow G So 5’2

34 Kassidy Embry F Sr 5’9

40 Ellie Haggard G/F So 5’9

44 Mallory Ninis F Jr 5’8

Young nucleus continues to grow in Swindle’s second season guiding BBCHS

When Liz Swindle was promoted to the head coaching role at Bradley-Bourbonnais, she inherited a team last season that had just one senior. That lone senior was a good one, Daily Journal All-Area and SouthWest Suburban All-Conference guard Faith Davis, and now with their leading scorer gone, Swindle has a bunch of experience back, and most of it is still youthful.

Returning all-area guard and forward Ellie Haggard is back for her second season starting as an underclassmen, posting one of the most impressive freshmen seasons in recent area memory with her nine points and seven rebounds per game last season.

She’s not the only stellar sophomore back from a season ago, as classmate Emmie Longtin also returns to the starting fold after doing so as a freshman.

At the heart of everything is returning senior point guard Tess Wallace, the orchestrator of all the Boilers look to do on both ends of the floor. She played every minute of more games than she didn’t, and with more experience now, she will hope to build on the five assists per game she dropped as a junior.

““She does not get enough credit for what she does and I’ll say that every day,” Swindle said of her point guard after the Boilers’ early-season win over Kankakee at the Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic. “She’s the heart of this team and why we run.”

Skylar Grabow will miss the season with an injury, meaning the Boilers are down a key figure from last year’s team they had in their plans this winter. But sophomore Sadie Grabow and freshman guard Trinity Davis have both already made some big impact early on in their first varsity seasons.

The Boilers have some experience back, with most of it having a ton of room to grow under their second-year coach. With some big wins early on already, watch out for the crew on North Street by season’s end.

“Being a very young team again this year, we are excited to get after it and compete in the best conference in the state,” Swindle said. “Our newcomers bring speed and outside shooting to our program, so we are looking forward to what’s in store for us.”