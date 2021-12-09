Beecher boys and girls basketball previews

Mason Schweizer

mschweizer@daily-journal.com 815-937-3300{&pipe}@MSchweizerTDJS

BOYS

Head coach: Tyler Shireman (eighth season)

2020-21 Record: 8-1

Conference: River Valley

Roster

# Name Pos Height Grade

0 Kevin Girard G 5’6” Jr

1 Daniel Williams G 5’8” Sr

2 Joseph Kain G 6’0” Sr

3 Duane Doss G 5’10” Sr

10 Bryce Beck F 6’2” Sr

14 Chris DeFrank F 6’1” Sr

15 Steven Adam G 5’10” Sr

21 Jared Jennings F 6’4” Sr

22 Mitch Landis G 5’11” Sr

23 Ethan Turney C 6’4” Jr

24 Adyn McGinley G 5’10” So

40 Rio Llamas C 6’3” Jr

<strong>Bobcats aspire to win second regional, snap outright conference drought</strong>

Had the 2020-21 season been a complete one with a postseason, the Beecher boys basketball team just might have been able to win its second-ever regional and snap an outright River Valley Conference title drought that’s loomed since just after the turn of the century.

Luckily for the supporters of the black and orange, most of the young men on last year’s 9-1 team that split the RVC with Gardner-South Wilmington are back, including a big three that is hoping to help the Bobcats challenge for the program’s single-season wins record of 22.

Duane Doss was the RVC Player of the Year and will look to put together his third All-RVC and Daily Journal All-Area seasons after averaging 19 points, five rebounds and four steals per game as a junior last year.

Doss is joined in the backcourt by another stellar senior, point guard Mitch Landis, who did everything the Bobcats needed him to do during his second-team All-RVC campaign that saw him average 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals per game.

As if a pair of returning double-figure scoring seniors isn’t enough for eighth-year coach Tyler Shireman to gameplan around, he’s got a third scorer that dropped reached that mark a year ago, sophomore Adyn McGinley.

McGinley’s still growing into his 5-foot-11 frame as he enters his second season of not just varsity hoops, but high school in general. And like the older teammates he’ll share guard duties with, McGinley did a bit of everything last year, averaging 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals a game.

Junior Rio Llamas has joined the helm to give Beecher a true frontcourt presence inside, Shireman noted he will have more room with the trio of guards spreading the floor.

“[Llamas has] potential for a lot of growth and is ready to play alongside three good guards.”

And as the Bobcats opened the season with a first-place trophy at the Coal City Turkey Tournament, Shireman and his team hope that’s the first of many pieces of hardware they earn.

“We have one regional in our school’s history (2007), and one goal is to get back to a regional championship game,” Shireman said. “We’re also looking for our first outright conference championship in 20 years.

“The school’s record in wins (22) is within reach.”

GIRLS

Head coach: Adam Keen (10th season)

2020-21 Record: 12-2

Conference: River Valley

Roster

# Player Grade Pos Height

1 Trinity Bonham Jr G 5’8”

2 Cheyanna Stluka Sr G 5’7”

3 Brooke Reardon Jr F 5’7”

4 Morgan McDermott Jr G/F 5’9”

5 Talia Messana Sr F 5’8”

10 Abby Fernandez Sr F 5’8”

11 Kendall Kasput Jr G 5’4”

12 Christina DeVries Sr G/F 5’9”

21 Rhiannon Saller Sr F 6’0”

22 Sidney Bonham Jr G 5’8”

23 Abby Shepard Sr G 5’8”

30 Chloe Zurek Jr F 5’6”

40 Gabby Maurizi Sr F 5’10”

Beecher girls on quest to defend conference crown

As they were able to return to hosting the Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic this season, the Bobcats knew that the stacked field they welcomed would provide them a challenging start to the season. But after an 0-4 start, doubling the loss total from last year’s 12-2 campaign, the Bobcats are ready to get back on track and show why they were last year’s River Valley Conference champions.

They’ve got good reason to believe they can do so, as they return all five starters from last year’s team that was a perfect 10-0 in conference play. Leading that pack is four-year starting guard Abby Shepard, who was the RVC Player of the Year after averaging 19 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals per game last season.

“Abby is a four-year starter at the varsity level, and we will rely on her scoring ability as well as her leadership in key situations,” Bobcats coach Adam Keen said.

She’s joined at the guard position by fellow Daily Journal All-Area and All-RVC selection Morgan McDermott, a 5-foot-9 guard that is a mismatch nightmare for opposing coaches.

“Morgan is a unique athlete where she can help us win in so many ways,” Keen said. “Her size and athleticism make her a mismatch on the offensive end and she is talented enough to guard nearly anyone on the floor.”

Senior Cheyanna Stluka is back at guard and forwards Talia Messana and Rhiannon Saller, while junior guard Kendall Kasput will give the Bobcats some scoring off the bench.

With so much experience returning from back-to-back undefeated conference championship-winning teams, the Bobcats have lofty goals this winter.

“We have high expectations for this season since we’re returning five starters that each have at least three years of varsity experience,” Keen said. “Our goals are simple — win conference and advance deep into the postseason.”