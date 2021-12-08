The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Start or wait?

<strong>Q:</strong> I’m about to start having a portion of each paycheck automatically invested in an S&P 500 index fund. The stock market might be crashing soon, though — should I wait? <strong>— B.N., Gainesville, Fla.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> No. It’s true the stock market (as measured by the S&P 500) has been on a tear, posting positive returns in nine of the past 10 years, and as of this writing, it’s up double digits in 2021. But a crash might have looked likely a year or two ago, and if you had waited then, you would have missed out on gains. It generally is not smart to try to time the market because no one can know what it will do in the short term (though during most long periods, it has risen).

If you’re worried about where the market is headed, you can make regular investments of equal size during time — also known as “dollar-cost averaging.” That’s what you’ll be doing if your automatic investments are within a company 401(k) account. The same sum will go from your paycheck into investments regularly, so you’ll be buying shares both when they’re lower-priced and when they’re higher-priced.

<strong>Q:</strong> How can I find out what Social Security benefits to expect in retirement? <strong>— F.S., Adrian, Mich.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Go to the Social Security Administration website and set up a “my Social Security” account at SSA.gov/myaccount. Then, you can pop in anytime to see estimates of your future benefits, based on your earnings record and on when you’ll start collecting your benefits. Delaying the start date will make your checks bigger, but you’ll receive fewer of them — so read up on Social Security strategies to see what makes the most sense for you.

Fool’s school

Being a landlord: Pros and cons

Many people think it could be appealing to be a landlord, owning property and renting it out to tenants. It certainly might seem like relatively easy money: You collect big checks every month, you can get some large tax deductions — and real estate values aren’t that likely to suddenly fall, the way some stocks might.

There are a lot of downsides to “landlording,” though. For starters, there’s a lot more to it than just collecting rent checks. You have to find tenants first, and it can be hard to find good ones sometimes. Bad ones can cause massive, long-lasting headaches if they repeatedly are behind with the rent or, worse, damage your property. If you’re not comfortable dealing with a wide range of people, you might have trouble dealing with some tenants — though you might hire a management company to do that for you for a fee (which often is about 10 percent of rent).

If an eviction is necessary, that can be a lengthy and difficult process. And there likely will be periods between tenants when you still are making mortgage payments on the property but not collecting any income from it.

Meanwhile, just as with any property you own, you not only will be making those mortgage payments (unless you were able to buy it outright), but you also will face insurance costs, property taxes and maintenance and repair expenses. Those expenses include keeping the lawn mowed, painting rooms and replacing carpeting between tenants if needed and fixing things that need repairs. Also, renters might not take as good of care of others’ property as they would their own.

Read up on local laws relating to investment properties before buying any rental property. You also might read a book such as “Real Estate Investing for Dummies” by Eric Tyson and Robert S. Griswold (For Dummies, $42). And weigh the pros and cons of investing in real estate against those of, say, stocks. For example, you can sell some or all of your stocks anytime, but selling real estate can take a while.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to the 1940 founding of an oil and refining company. Today, based in Wichita, Kans., I’m one of the world’s largest privately held companies, with about $115 billion in annual revenue. My operations range from ranching to data analytics, and my businesses include Flint Hills Resources, INVISTA, KBX, Matador Cattle Company, Molex, Infor, Guardian Industries and Georgia-Pacific — with brands Angel Soft, Brawny, Dixie, Quilted Northern, Sparkle and Vanity Fair. I boast more than 120,000 workers in more than 70 countries, with about half in the U.S. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to the 1830s, when a Vermont blacksmith moved to Illinois. Cast iron plows weren’t working in prairie soil, so he developed the hugely successful self-scouring steel plow. By 1846, he was cranking out 1,000 plows annually, and by 1857, 10,000. My founder (whose name I generally am known by) later moved his operations to Moline, Ill., and ended up mayor of the town. I expanded my offerings during time, adding cultivators, tractors, balers and even chainsaws and forklifts. With a recent market value topping $110 billion, I’m the largest agricultural machinery maker in the world. Who am I? (Answer: Deere and Co.)

The Motley Fool take

Playing defense

Defense specialist Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has quite a diverse business, including aeronautics (about 40 percent of sales), rotary and mission systems (25 percent), space (about 19 percent) and missiles and fire control (the remainder). It’s involved in some of the biggest and most important long-term military contracts around, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and the Patriot missile defense system. These types of programs provide a solid foundation for long-term revenue, even though the company’s top line can wax and wane during shorter periods. The company primarily works for the U.S. government (74 percent of sales) and its allies (25 percent).

With a massive recent market value of $95 billion, Lockheed Martin has a scale and reach that’s hard for smaller competitors to match. As such, it can take on big programs, outsourcing work to smaller players. And if those smaller players become important enough, it has the resources to step in and buy them. Generally speaking, this is how the military-industrial complex works, with very large and diversified companies using bolt-on acquisitions to maintain their leadership positions during time.

Lockheed Martin also is looking fairly cheap, with a recent price-to-earnings ratio below 16 versus its own five-year average of above 22. Its dividend recently yielded 3.2 percent — and that dividend has been increased annually for 19 consecutive years. (The Motley Fool has recommended Lockheed Martin.)