Tri-Point boys and girls basketball previews

Mason Schweizer

BOYS

Head coach: Justin Cox (16th season)

2020-21 Record: 7-8

Conference: River Valley

Roster

# Name Height Pos

Seniors

4 Brendan Likes 5’11” G

5 Jose Amador 5’8” G

10 Connor Cardenas 5’7” G

14 Ayden McNeill 6’3” F

20 Paul Langer 5’8” F

22 Bobby Mogged 6’5” F

Juniors

11 Kaden Weber 5’8” G

12 Mihreteab Gilleland 5’9” F

13 Frankie Barriga 5’6” G

23 Donovan Conner 5’10” G

Sophomores

33 Nate Smith 6’2” F

Freshmen

2 MJ McDermott 4’11” G

3 Anthony Harrell 5’3” G

15 Spencer Moreno 6’1” F

Chargers look to lean on five four-year players

For nearly two decades now, not many area coaches have had as many three and four-year varsity players as Tri-Point and head coach Justin Cox. Seemingly every season, a new freshman or sophomore is thrust into a leading role that they will hold for years to come, with a new youngster or two joining the fold each year.

And this winter, Cox and the Chargers have a heaping of seniors that bring back more than a decade of experience between them.

Four-year guard Connor Cardenas already has 1,000 career points as he enters his senior season, coming off of last year’s Daily Journal All-Area and All-River Valley Conference campaign that saw him average 18 points, three assists and three steals per game.

And the smooth-handling guard is far from the only senior Charger that’s back with a ton of varsity experience under his belt. Five of the team’s six seniors — Cardenas, Bobby Mogged, Ayden McNeil, Brendan Likes and Jose Amador — are four-year varsity players, with Mogged and his state-qualifying hurdling abilities already paying dividends on the hardwood for the past several seasons.

“All of these seniors bring different strengths to the team,” Cox said of his five four-year players. “Our other senior, Paul Langer, is a first-year player in the program and is still getting his feet wet.”

Juniors Frankie Barriga, Donovan Conner and Kaden Weber will give the Chargers the depth they’ll need to get through a loaded River Valley Conference this season, and sophomore forward Nate Smith is someone who has already caught the eye of Cox with impressive skill pouring out of his 6-foot-2 frame.

With top-five finishes in the RVC in three of the past four seasons, the Chargers have shown that their small-but-mighty program can compete with even the best of their conference foes. And as expansion continued to add to the conference this year, Cox is ready to face the storm with his group of guys.

“With only 13 players throughout the entire program, all players will play a significant role on the success of the program and should see some type of floor time,” Cox said. “[It] may not be varsity floor time, but [they] will get valuable game experience.”

GIRLS

Head coach: Will Patterson (eighth season)

2020-21 Record: 5-8

Conference: River Valley

Roster

# Name

Seniors

12 Melina Schuette

30 Mikaayla English

44 Lanie Woods

Juniors

2 Tessa Heinkel

24 Kyra Cathcart

Sophomores

3 Millie Ruiz

5 Kori Weber

13 Veronica Matuszewski

15 Abry Dyrby

Freshmen

1 Lainey Bertrand

4 Allison Schuette

14 Kasi Hughes

20 Kadie Hummel

21 Rosmond Prisock

23 Michelle Juarez

32 Dani Taylor

35 Aylin Lucero

40 Kyla Kemplin

Chargers return four starters, welcome several newcomers

Tri-Point may have lost last year’s leading scorer and Daily Journal All-Area and All-River Valley Conference selection Ellenie Dyrby from last year’s 5-8 squad, but aside from Dyrby, the cast of characters in Cullom will largely remain the same this season.

That’s because the team returns the other four starters as Will Patterson begins his eighth season at the helm. Senior forward Melina Schuette, the team’s leading rebounder a year ago, is back this winter, as are classmates Lanie Woods and Mikaayla English. Junior guard Kyra Cathcart is back after finishing second to Dyrby in the scoring department last year.

There’s a trio of sophomores Patterson has high hopes for in Millie Ruiz, Abrie Dyrby and Kori Weber, all of whom will look to provide depth as the Chargers prepare for intriguing matchups almost every night in what figures to be a competitive River Valley Conference this season.

While underclassmen are no stranger to varsity basketball at smaller schools, the Chargers certainly stand out with the nine freshmen that opened the season on the varsity roster.

With so many youngsters serving as the supporting cast of their core four, the Chargers are still finding their identity for the season, as they sit at 2-5 at the time of print.

But as those younger girls catch up to the pillars that are serving as the team’s foundation, Patterson knows his team can give teams fits down the conference stretch.

“I expect us to compete in the top half of our conference,” Patterson said. “We have some new teams in the conference that will make that more difficult, as well as teams that have been improving recently.

“The key is going to be the development of the younger girls and staying healthy.”