St. Anne boys basketball preview

Mason Schweizer

mschweizer@daily-journal.com 815-937-3300{&pipe}@MSchweizerTDJS

Head coach: Rick Schoon (23rd season)

2020-21 Record: 6-6

Conference: River Valley

Roster

# Name Pos Height

Seniors

1 Jayvon Justice G 5’10”

2 Timmy White G 5’9”

5 Tre Ellis G 5’7”

10 Tyler Griffith F 6’0”

Juniors

3 Ryan Sirois G 5’9”

4 Fred Burton G 5’9”

11 Jordan Baines G 5’7”

21 Logan Savoie G 5’5”

31 DJ Wielgus F 5’11”

42 Christian Stamp C 6’0”

Freshmen

23 Jordan Davis G 5’9”

Through nearly a quarter-century of his Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall-of-Fame career, Rick Schoon has seen strong senior classes leave, with the next batch of young talent ready to come in and replace them.

The living legend is no stranger to program turnaround, but it’s quite rare for even a coach as seasoned as Schoon to see the transition his program will be making this year, as it looks to replace three three-year varsity players in guards Kemell Bender and EJ Hayes and big man Cortez Baines.

The trio were all All-River Valley Conference selections last season and earned some sort of Daily Journal All-Area recognition (Bender made the first team), and all three were also key cogs in the 2019-20 team that won the RVC.

But with them now gone, a few returning players have seen their roles increased tenfold to begin the 2021-22 season. Senior center Adrian Chagoya is back and showing a few new moves down low, while fellow seniors Timmy White and Jayvon Justice are helping patrol the perimeter in the backcourt and on the wings.

Three juniors will look to start trying to fill varsity footsteps — Christian Stamp, DJ Wielgus and Fred Burton — all of whom have seen significant playing time at the start of the season.

There are no sophomore sensations on the 2021-22 Cardinals, but there is a promising freshman in St. Anne ready to make a name for himself, freshman guard Jordan Davis, whose found himself a starting role already.

With three seniors to lean on during the growing pains from their younger players, Schoon figured that the 1-4 start the Cardinals got off to at the time of print was possible, but expects those results to begin changing as the pieces of this year’s team fall into place.

“We will go through growing pains at the start of the season,” Schoon said. “This group is working extremely hard, so I think by the end of the season we will be extremely competitive.”