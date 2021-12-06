Grace Christian boys and girls basketball previews

Mason Schweizer

BOYS

Head coach: Alan McGuirt (eighth season)

2020-21 Record: 0-12

Conference: River Valley

Roster

Number Name

Seniors

24 Cole Basick

14 Tyler Bowen

33 Myles Brouillet

13 Zach McGuirt

20 Adam Rauwolf

30 Sashko Robertson

31 Miles Schaafsma

Juniors

12 Markkel Lonergan

Sophomore

2 Beck Beers

25 Chase Stein

41 Evan Rauwolf

Freshmen

21 Noah Bisping

22 Caleb Davis

23 Duke Duncan

1 Logan Erickson

15 Ethan Reynolds

Crusaders already showing improvement in second season in River Valley Conference

It wasn’t the most ideal school year for Grace Christian to transition into the River Valley Conference, and the IHSA as a whole, when they did so amidst an early height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the hardwood, the Crusaders’ boys basketball team went winless in that short, transitional season that began within two weeks of the season being announced. But they didn’t take much time flipping their fortunes around this winter, earning their first victory as RVC and IHSA members with a 50-44 win at Donovan earlier this month.

And that could be just the start for a team returning almost all of its rotation from last season, led by senior guard Zach McGuirt. The four-year starting swingman is back after earning honorable mention honors on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State team, as well as Daily Journal All-Area special mention and second-team All-RVC honors after averaging 21 points and 10 rebounds per game last season.

In fact, the Crusaders return 32 out of the 37 points per game they scored last season, with Matthew Love and his five points per game the only senior from a season ago.

Senior forwards Adam Rauwolf and Miles Schaafsma give Grace Christian a pair of experienced bodies to bang in the frontcourt, while sophomore Markkel Lonergan will join McGuirt as anchors of the backcourt.

Led by one of the best two-way players in the area, the Crusaders also have some young players who will look to learn from McGuirt and his classmates as head coach Alan McGuirt continues fo carve out the Crusaders’ path in their still-new conference and association.

“We have five of our top six players from last year returning, so I’m excited to see how our experience helps us this season, on both sides of the floor,” Alan McGuirt said. “[We] have a real opportunity for our seniors to lead and mentor our underclassmen.”

GIRLS

Head coach: Chris Gnandt (seventh season)

2020-21 Record: 0-13

Conference: River Valley

Roster

Number Name

Senior

12 Anna Berg

23 Ava Munoz

Juniors

35 Alexa Doty

11 Ella Reynolds

20 Ella Burch

5 Abby Furgal

Sophomores

22 Natalie Dalton

4 Anna Kibbons

3 Angelina Larsen

Freshmen

13 Amy Doty

14 Bri Huggins

33 Madison Casino

21 Karis Marshall

1 Claire Mailloux

2 Alizabeth Kibbons

Crusaders introduce several new faces this winter

As soon as the 2020-21 girls basketball season ended, Grace Christian immediately knew it had a humongous void to fill with the graduation of Daily Journal All-Area and All-River Valley Conference selection Mere Sanford and the 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks per game she gave the Crusaders last season.

Junior Alexa Doty, whose been playing for the Crusaders since she was in eighth grade, was expected to be the girl expected to take on most of the responsibility that graduated along with Sanford. But with Doty out for the season with a medical issue, coach Chris Gnandt will have perhaps his biggest and most diverse tool taken out of his tool belt this winter.

Doty’s absence leaves the Crusaders with an absence of much experience, as they have just two seniors (Anna Berg and Ava Munoz) and three juniors (Ella Reynolds, Ella Burch and Abby Furgal) compared to a whopping 10 underclassmen.

Furgal, a Kankakee transfer, will immediately slide into a pivotal spot in the Crusaders’ rotation, one that figures to be a work in progress as a young Grace Christian squad figures out its identity as their young players accrue varsity experience.

“After a tough 2020-21 season, we are looking to continue to rebuild this year with seven new freshman and 10 underclassman overall,” Gnandt said. “While we all want to win games now, most of the girls are still learning how to play together, and I know that we — including, and most of all, me — have to be patient and continue to build week by week.”