A Christmas romance parody and a glance back at A&M Records

Can the most hackneyed, repeated and indefatigable TV genre withstand parody? Or is it irony-proof — and does its audience care?

Comedy Central sends up every Hallmark Christmas movie ever written with “A Clusterfunke Christmas” (6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, TV-14).

Vella Lovell stars as Holly, an aggressive real estate developer who drops into a flyover town that just happens to look like a picture postcard. She has every intention of buying the beloved Clusterfunke Inn and turning it into a huge corporate resort. The maidenly and heavily sweatered proprietors (Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer, who are also the film’s writers and creators) seem like pushovers. But once Holly catches a sight of their hunky nephew (Cheyenne Jackson), she’ll have to settle down to the central conundrum of every cable Christmas movie: Does she fulfill her corporate goals or find true love in the arms of a small-town hottie who will teach her the true meaning of the holidays?

Look for a lot of knowing references to the genre and over-the-top silliness. Truth is, you don’t exactly need a Rosetta Stone to crack the code to these movies — “Clusterfunke” clearly is aimed at viewers who love to watch them and laugh at their predictable ways at the same time.

The cast are well versed at the ridiculous. Dratch and Gasteyer have years of “SNL” between them, and Lovell was a key part of the brilliant “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” ensemble. Jackson stars opposite Mayim Bialik on Fox’s “Call Me Kat,” returning for a second season Jan. 9.

• Airing during two Sundays, the musical documentary “Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records” (9 p.m., Sunday, Epix) recalls a remarkable business collaboration and friendship that launched a record company that sustained a unique voice that ran counter to the hard rock currents of the 1960s and ‘70s.

The “misters” in the title are Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss, friends who founded A&M Records on a handshake and recorded Alpert’s trumpet solo out of a garage studio. The resulting single, “The Lonely Bull,” was an enormous hit for Alpert and the newly dubbed Tijuana Brass in 1962. The band’s smash fourth album, “Whipped Cream & Other Delights,” became a touchstone when released in 1965. Its Big Band sound exhumed songs such as “Tangerine” from the 1940s. At a time when guitar combos ruled the airwaves and catered to “teenyboppers,” this was a record that spoke to their parents. It was a kind of cultural counter-revolution that sold more than 6 million copies.

But don’t go looking for such analysis or historical perspective in “Mr. A & Mr. M.” I found myself yelling at the screen, asking questions that didn’t get answered: “Who designed the company’s distinctive logo? Who was the art director who dreamed up the ‘Whipped Cream’ album cover, one of the most distinctive and parodied in LP history?”

The two episodes move quickly from album to album and act to act. Filled with new and archival chats with its principals and their partners, it often has the feel of a home movie.

To be fair, there is a lot of ground to cover. In an age when the music business became ever more corporate, A&M was known as an artist-friendly label. Not unlike Frank Sinatra’s Reprise label, it was associated with a name (Herb Alpert) who knew recording and performing on an intimate level.

In just the first hour, we see how Alpert and Moss launched a pair of unknown suburban siblings, Richard and Karen Carpenter; were a force behind “Tapestry,” Carole King’s breakthrough album; and got into a harder rock scene with Joe Cocker during his “Mad Dogs and Englishmen” phase.

The second hour sees their successful associations continue with Peter Frampton, the Police and Janet Jackson. In 1989, Alpert and Moss disbanded the label. Similar to A&M’s foundation, it also was done on a handshake basis.

• Jimmy Stewart stars in director Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday fable “It’s a Wonderful Life” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-G).

• Michigan and Iowa meet in the Big Ten Championship (7 p.m., Fox).

• Pittsburgh and Wake Forest play for the ACC Championship (7 p.m., ABC).

• An unattached woman turns 30 on Christmas Eve, the same day as her brother’s wedding, in the 2021 romance “A Very Merry Bridesmaid” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Grieving their father, two women discover a half-sister they never have met in the 2021 holiday melodrama “The Jenkins Family Christmas” (7 p.m., BET, TV-14).

• Pumas and hummingbirds take center stage as the nature series “Wild Patagonia” (7 p.m., BBC America) begins.

• The choir master has the darndest time evoking a joyful noise from the congregation in the 2021 holiday romance “Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-G).

• The holidays collide with parental divorce for a high-strung child in the 2021 comedy “Christmas ... Again?!” (8:25 p.m., Disney).

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): An interview with NSA whistleblower Reality Winner; China’s shift toward Communist Party control; a profile of Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci.

• The Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos in NFL football action (7:20 p.m., NBC).

• A time lord’s clock runs out on the season finale of “Doctor Who” (7 p.m., BBC America).

• LL Cool J hosts the National Christmas Tree Lighting (7:30 p.m., CBS) from Washington, D.C.

• Drugs enter the picture on “Dexter: New Blood” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• Alicia wants to go home on the season finale of “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• The Duttons button up on “Yellowstone” (7 p.m., CMT, Paramount, TV-MA).

• “The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) celebrates the joy of adoption and shares tales of blended families.

• A terror threat on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Guns enter the picture on “Yellowjackets” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

A possessive wife (Gene Tierney) will stop at nothing to keep her man (Cornel Wilde) in the 1945 Technicolor melodrama “Leave Her to Heaven” (7 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-PG).

Hodges faces charges on “CSI: Las Vegas” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Two episodes of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., r, and 9 p.m., CBS).

Springfield provides a location for a Christmas movie on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Legends of the Hidden Temple” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... No more tinsel teeth for Judy on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A special holiday gig on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Supermarket Sweep” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Dean Cain hosts two repeat episodes of “Masters of Illusion” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Lois walks out just in time for the holidays on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A hard drive contains vital information on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).