Tab Example

Much like girls’ team, the boys’ team is going all in after its successful 21-7 season that saw them earn a Class 3A regional title and advance to a sectional final.

Armed with six seniors and three returning starters, it’s now or never for Kankakee.

“Whenever you experience success, you grab the attention of everyone,” Kankakee coach Chris Pickett said. “These guys know that we have established something that is considered to be pretty special and it changed our approach to a more serious tone. It’s not a school team, it’s a program and they’ve fully bought in.”

Those three returning starters feature possibly the best backcourt in the area with the Binion’s — Jaquan and Darion, both seniors alongside the tallest player in the area, 6-foot-10 T.J. Wicks.

“Those guys have been in the fire and played in tough road games in conference play and in tournaments,” Pickett said. “Those guys know where the land mines are and when you have guys with that experience, you look to them to bring you the goods.

“T.J. has really dedicated himself to his strength and conditioning,” Pickett continued. “And with all of that, you see his confidence growing when he goes inside the paint. He’s rebounding more out of his area and he’s knocking down that jump shot with more consistency. I believe he’s ready, his teammates believe he’s ready and most importantly T.J. believes he’s ready.”

Alongside those three of the frontline of the attack will be senior Andre Robertson, junior Lavell Mcintosh and sophomore Joreon Hill.

There’s also a number of players who were on the JV team that won 20 games last year who move up to the varsity level to provide more depth.

However, Pickett understands that there’s going to be some pitfalls with a talented, yet less experienced group as last season. But as long as they’re fully clicking by mid-February, he likes his team’s chances.

“It’s all a process,” Pickett said. “We want to win the turkey tournament, then the holiday tournament and place high in the conference. Winning regional and getting back to where we were last season is the goal and then we’ll roll our dice and see how it goes from there. We believe we have a team that can make it to Peoria, now it’s just a matter of putting in the work to get there.”

