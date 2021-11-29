Coal City boys and girls basketball previews

Mason Schweizer

BOYS

Head coach: Glenn Pacek (third season)

2020-21 Record: 3-6

Conference: Illinois Central Eight

Roster

# Name Pos. Class Height

1 Nolan Berger G Sr 5’11”

2 Aiden Hansen G Sr 6’0”

3 Chris Cholico G Jr 6’0”

4 Nick Cook PG Jr 5’9”

10 Cason Headley G Jr 6’2”

11 Nolan Ness PF Jr 5’11”

12 Carson Shepard PG Jr 6’0”

13 Luke Crater F Jr 5’11”

14 Jim Feeney G So 6’0”

21 Carter Garrelts C Jr 6’5”

22 Garrett Keeley F Jr 6’0”

23 Colin Hart F Sr 6’2”

33 Dillon Harrington F Jr 6’0”

Inexperienced Coalers ripe with potential

Glenn Pacek has only manned the Coal City bench for a couple years, but the basketball lifer has seen a ton of basketball as an assistant coach at the highest level in the state for decades. Suffice to say Pacek knows good basketball when he sees it, and he sees potential in a Coalers team that has to replace a lot of scoring from last year’s team, but has the pieces to do so.

Cason Headley (eight points per game) and Carson Shepard (six points per game) are a pair of sharp-shooting junior guards Pacek is optimistic will show some promising growth as they shed the underclassmen tag.

Leading scorer Kyle Burch and his 13 points per game have graduated from the middle of both sides of the floor, as have point guard Riley Ponio. Between junior Carter Garrelts and a wealth of returning seniors expected to see bigger roles, Pacek believes the Coalers can replenish what they’re losing.

“Carter Garrelts will be called upon to replace Kyle Burch as the ‘big man in the middle,’” Pacek said. “We have good senior leaders in Nolan Berger, Aiden Hansen and Colin Hart.”

The last time there was a basketball postseason for Illinois prep hoopers, the Coalers claimed their first regional championship in seven seasons and their first 20-win season in nearly two decades.

Pacek is the only piece still around from that team, but the seasoned coach knows that if his pieces full of potential fall into place, which also include newcomers Chris Cholico, Nolan Ness, Jim Feeney and Garrett Keeley, his Coalers have a great shot at improving on the .333 win percentage they posted last season.

“We have a good blend of juniors and seniors,” Pacek said. “Team chemistry will be vital, as will working hard to continually improve throughout the season.”

GIRLS

Head coach: Brad Schmitt (19th season)

2020-21 Record: 4-6

Conference: Illinois Central Eight

Roster

Number Name Height Position Year

1 Magen Planeta 5’5 G Sr

2 Paige Walker 5’4 G So

3 Lauren Ferrari 5’4 G Sr

12 Rachel Hall 5’3 G Jr

14 Makenzie Henline 5’6 G So

20 McKenna Fitzpatrick 6’0 F Sr

21 Audrey Cooper 5’6 G Jr

22 Molly Stiles 5’8 F Sr

23 Abby Gagliardo 5’8 F So

24 Mia Ferrias 5’9 G So

25 Kayla Peters 5’7 F Sr

31 Carly Morris 5’4 G Jr

32 Makayla Henline 5’6 G So

33 Kerigan Copes 5’6 G Jr

34 Courtney Meyer 5’8 F Sr

Coalers bring mix of youth and experience to the forefront in hopeful season

With almost as many sophomores (four) as seniors (five) on their roster, the Coalers fall on the younger side in terms of seasoned experience as the girls basketball season transitions into holiday tournament mode.

But that doesn’t mean head coach Brad Schmitt doesn’t have high hopes for a program looking for its first winning record since a 21-8 campaign in 2014-15. And as someone who has guided the Coalers to winning records 10 times already, Schmitt certainly is a good gauge of basketball talent in Coal City.

And the veteran coach is particularly sheepish on his returning senior post player, Molly Stiles, a 5-foot-8 forward Schmitt believes can handle the rigors of playing defense down low in the Illinois Central Eight Conference while also providing an offensive jolt.

“[Stiles is a] post player who gives us a lot of athleticism in the paint on the offensive paint,” Schmitt said. “Defensively, she’s going to have some tough assignments, so I’m hoping she can make some adjustments for us on both ends of the floor.”

Also back for the Coalers is junior point guard Audrey Cooper, returning to handle backcourt duties for the third season. The Coalers’ returning leading scorer (five points per game), rebounder (five rebounds per game) and perimeter defender (two steals per game) will also have Magan Planeta and Mia Ferrias taking on larger roles as they return for another varsity season.

Kerigan Copes will look to draw the attention of defenses with her shooting ability, while a trio of athletic sophomores, Abby Gagliardo, Mackenzie Henline and Makayla Henline, hope to provide depth as the Coalers prepare for holiday tournaments and the revving up of conference play.

“I think we will score by committee, as we don’t have a true 15 points per game scorer at this time, but we do have numerous girls who are capable of scoring each night in various ways,” Schmitt said. “I think if we keep the philosophy of everybody do a little, it will end up being a lot, and we will be able to compete at the level we expect.”