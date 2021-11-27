Investors see promise in downtown Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Where most downtown Kankakee motorists or pedestrians likely see old, worn-out, past-their-prime buildings along Court Street, Schuyler Avenue, Merchant Street or any number of other street names, business partners Dustin Kooy and Erik Wojtecki see opportunity, possibility and potential.

“There were people long ago who said the world was flat,” Wojtecki offered. “They weren’t right either.”

He said there’s a shift happening.

“People are rallying with this sense of community,” he said. “I believe there is going to be a renaissance of Kankakee.”

Kooy, 32, of Bradley, and Wojtecki, 44, of Bourbonnais, have become major property owners in and around downtown Kankakee. In all, the two men own and plan to renovate some 150,000 square feet in the downtown Kankakee area.

While redevelopment will take time — meaning years — these two appear willing to devote that time and the necessary resources. As 2021 drew to a close, they said their plans call for investing some $5 million in their Kankakee properties.

They will not be doing this alone. Kooy noted they have investors backing them to help fund such a large investment.

They believe redevelopment in the area has only just scratched the surface. They believe retail can and will return. They see significant opportunities for residential dwellings, mainly on the upper levels of business locations.

The planned 92-unit residential property immediately east of the former Midland States Bank site in the 300 block of South Schuyler Avenue is proof they are not looking at the area through rose-colored glasses.

“There is so much history here,” Kooy said. “We are always looking at what’s available. And people are always calling us asking if we have space available here to rent. That says something.”

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said the speed of development is likely to increase as more companies see the potential and the willingness to invest.

“I’m extremely encouraged,” the mayor noted. “We are making the right progress and the right moves. These developers obviously see the potential here.”