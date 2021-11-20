5 community meals for Thanksgiving week

Starting Sunday, there are several community lunches and dinners for Thanksgiving offered to the public at no cost.

<strong>Morning Star’s Thanksgiving meal</strong>

After 10 a.m. service Sunday, Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, will have a Thanksgiving meal and turkey giveaway. Meals are courtesy of Sen. Patrick Joyce. Only one turkey per household while supplies last. Call 815-939-2100 for more information.

<strong>Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving lunch</strong>

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, The Salvation Army will be hosting a free Thanksgiving meal. Lunch will be served outside with seating available. This will be held at 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Uplifted Bistro’s community dinner</strong>

From 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Uplifted Bistro — 270 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley — will be serving complimentary turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables and cookies. This is open to the public, and donations are welcome.

<strong>Pleasant Grove’s Thanksgiving dinner</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Pleasant Grove M.B. Church will have a free community Thanksgiving dinner at The Lisieux Center, 371 St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee. This will be takeout and delivery only. All are welcome. For additional information, call Pastor Ernest Rucker at 815-549-2327. To have orders delivered, call Marguerite Rucker at 815-278-4237.

<strong>A Turkey Time Giveback</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m. Thursday on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library — 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee — Taya & Company will host a free Thanksgiving dinner and celebration. The day will include dinner, DJ, transportation, live music, games and prizes. Donations can be sent via cashapp, $TurkeyTimeGiveback. The event is for anyone in need of a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. For more information, call Taya at 815-216-5734.