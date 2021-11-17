Dr. Rebecca Belcher-Rankin

KANKAKEE — Dr. Rebecca “Becky” Belcher-Rankin, 74, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Nov. 14, 2021) at her home.

She was born June 16, 1947, in Winchester, Ind., the daughter of Merl J. and Elizabeth M. (Hartman) Harshman. Becky married Jim Rankin on July 28, 2007, along the Kankakee River.

Becky graduated from Union City Community High School in Indiana. She received her bachelor’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, her master’s degree from the University of Kansas, and her Doctorate of Arts Degree from Middle Tennessee State University. She was a professor of English/literature at Olivet Nazarene University, retiring in 2019. Before that, she taught in high schools and colleges in Dayton, Ohio; Kansas City, Mo.; Decatur, Ga.; Martin, Tenn.; and Nashville, Tenn., where she taught the longest.

Becky enjoyed reading, gardening, writing and traveling.

She was an active member of the College Church of the Nazarene University Avenue, where she served as mission council president and was a church board member.

Surviving are her husband, Jim Rankin, of Kankakee; three sons, Jonathan (Carrie Boone) Belcher, of Louisville, Ky., David (Jodi Anglin) Belcher, of Durham, N.C., and Geoffrey Belcher, of Kankakee; two stepdaughters, Jenna (Brett) Dersien, of St. Anne, and Jill (Nate) Betts, of Vienna; 10 grandchildren; one sister, Ramona (Harshman) Hollinger, of Union City; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, William Harshman; and one sister, Judith I. (Harshman) Odom.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from noon on Saturday, Nov. 20, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais. Dr. Mark Quanstrum will officiate the service. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, in Lisbon Cemetery, north of Union City, Ind.

Memorials may be made to the College Church of the Nazarene University Avenue Mission Works.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.