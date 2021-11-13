'Kingstown,' Adele and a 'Blade Runner' adaptation

Adult Swim introduces “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” (11 p.m. Saturday, Cartoon Network, TV-14), an anime meditation on the universe created for Ridley Scott’s 1982 adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s dystopian novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?”

In this homage, a young woman awakens to the noir-drenched atmosphere of 2032 Los Angeles. She has no idea who she is, why she arrived on the mean streets or where she learned her flawless martial arts skills.

Despite, or perhaps because of her ability to dispatch attackers with a few swift kicks, she becomes prey for compromised authorities out to dispatch, or “retire,” her at all costs.

Despite its arrival with the Adult Swim imprimatur, “Black Lotus” appears devoid of comedy or satire and unfolds in deadly earnest. Its expensive-looking production values also run counter to the franchise’s history of cheap and dirty animation seen in such classics as “Squidbillies” and “12 oz. Mouse.”

• Paramount+ streams “Mayor of Kingstown” starting Sunday. The pilot also can be watched on plain old cable (8 p.m. Sunday, Paramount, TV-MA) right after “Yellowstone” (7 p.m. Sunday, Paramount TV-MA).

Jeremy Renner (“The Hurt Locker”), Diane Wiest (“Hannah and her Sisters”) and Kyle Chandler (“Friday Night Lights”) star in this ultraviolent thriller about a powerful family that all but runs a corrupt post-industrial Michigan city and its main employer, the local prison.

• Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”) hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) featuring musical guest Taylor Swift. This marks Swift’s sixth appearance on “SNL,” once as host.

• I long have said, or at least written, the best way to land a gig on a reality show is to already have appeared on one. Now that TV’s latest time-wasting genre is the docuseries, the same rule applies.

“Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight” (streaming Sunday on Discovery+) follows the woman made (in)famous on Netflix’s “Tiger King” as she and her husband, Howard, combat the abuse and mistreatment of privately owned big cats. At least one used to belong to Joe Exotic himself.

Baskin, the flower-headband-loving animal sanctuary owner, is in the news for recently suing Netflix to keep footage of and interviews with her and her husband from being included in the forthcoming “Tiger King 2,” scheduled to stream Wednesday.

• Tubi, the free ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox, reaches back 50 years to present “The Freak Brothers,” streaming Sunday.

An impressive cast of voices, including Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Davidson, Adam Devine and Blake Anderson, join this stoner-humor cartoon adapted from the underground comic book “The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers,” first published during the underground comics explosion of the late 1960s.

The storylines were pretty basic. Hirsute fellows get high, do outrageous things to startle straitlaced passersby and then pass out or retreat into groovy lethargy.

Given the current ubiquity of “weed” in a country where dozens of states have legalized it, “Freak” is a curious reboot of a one-dimensional comic, one lacking the daring shock value of underground contemporaries such as R. Crumb.

• After a considerable hiatus, a once-dominant pop star returns on “Adele One Night Only” (7:30 p.m. Sunday, CBS). In addition to performing new material, Adele sits down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss her career, marriage, divorce, inevitable questions about weight loss and life as a single mother.

• Things look grim for Homer and Flanders in the conclusion of a two-part arc on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). A frequently violent sendup of “Fargo” and so many imitations, this extended exercise is short on laughs. Perhaps its sustained dark narrative is too much of a departure from the series’ gag-a-second approach. On a regular episode, you’d hear a dozen jokes before you even realized “Fargo” had been referenced. The best “Simpsons” referential humor runs wide but not deep. Let’s hope this experiment is a one-off.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

