Prospective students can learn about Kankakee Community College during Explore KCC Day on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The morning session will be 10 a.m. - noon and the afternoon session will be 1-3 p.m.

Explore KCC Day offers information on KCC options, including specific details for those who already have a program in mind. There also will be tours of various academic spaces, plus information about support services, financial aid and how to enroll.

For information and to register, go to visit.kcc.edu.

KCC is located south of downtown Kankakee, off River Road. From U.S. 45-52, go east on River Road. From Interstate 57, take to Exit 308 and follow the signs.