Voice of the People: Now is the time for create change for Illinois

With the recent passage of new congressional maps, it is time for a change in our redistricting process. The new congressional districts, that look like letters of the alphabet, are now awaiting Gov. Pritzker’s signature. These maps show how much of a disaster redistricting can be when you let the party in power — Republican or Democrat — completely control the process.

I believe it is time to learn from our mistakes and take a page out of Iowa’s book for redistricting. Under Iowa’s model, new maps are drawn by a bipartisan commission made up of citizens, but the state legislature can approve or reject the proposals. Additionally, if the legislature rejects the first two proposals, they can marginally alter the third and final map. Ultimately, this process allows the General Assembly to have their voice heard while allowing maps to be drawn based on fairness to all voters and keeping communities together.

No one should be happy with the new maps; they make Illinois the joke of the redistricting process. Although the next time we redraw districts will be in 2031, we should all focus on reforming the broken system before this topic drifts into the background again. If you would like to show support, you can go to <a href="http://Change.org/illinoisredistricting" target="_blank">Change.org/illinoisredistricting</a> and sign the petition. Let’s reform Illinois!

<strong>Josh Millard</strong>

<strong>Hampton</strong>